Ladakh: The Land of High Passes

“If there is any heaven on earth, it is Kashmir,” so goes a saying. Ladakh is a region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir that makes this saying entirely true. It has been referred to as Land of High Passes. The barren, yet beautiful region has been of substantial touristic importance and attracted tourists from all parts of the world.

Ladakh, The Best Place To Visit on Earth

Ladakh opened itself to tourists in the ‘70s, and since then tourism has been the primary source of livelihood for the Ladakhis. You can enjoy the snowy mountains, blue skies, and barren mountain ranges and take home the most treasurable experience of your life.

What Can You Visit While In Ladakh?

Ladakh offers you a wide range of tourist activities to indulge in. No matter whether you are interested in religious places, museums or in adventure sports, Ladakh offers everything for everyone!

Thiksey Monastery: Located in Central Ladakh, it is the largest monastery in Ladakh. It is about 18 km from Leh and situated on top of a hill. It consists of a 12-story building with 10 temples, a nunnery, an assembly hall and a location for around 120 monks.

Khardung La: The world’s highest motorable road is at about 18379 feet altitude. This offers you a really fantastic view of the valley and is indeed a once in a lifetime experience. It gives you a feeling of being on top of the world and a great tourist attraction.

Zanskar: The three forked valley lies between the Himalayas and the Zanskar Mountains. You would find around 10000 monks here, and the valley overlooks the Nun Kun peaks. You can go water rafting and trekking in the region for the best of monasteries, Gompas and other monuments.

What Can You Do In Ladakh?

Well, didn’t we say that Ladakh is the best place for every kind of tourist? Whether religious minded or adventurous, it offers you the options for living your life to the fullest.

It is a heaven for the bikers. The road from Srinagar to Leh and then from Leh to Manali can be the most scenic you can ever find in India. The high altitude and rocky terrain make it a lot adventurous. The Yak Safari is yet another activity worth your efforts. It can be undertaken in the Nubra valley.

You may schedule your time to coincide with the local festivals. Some of the festivals worth mentioning can be;

Matho Nagrang: The festival is held at Matho Monastery and is full of colors. It is a well-known option for mask dances. The festival falls on the 15th day of the first month in the Tibetan calendar.

Desmoche Festival: Started by the Ladakh royals, the festival is celebrated in February. It is held at Likir, Leh, and Diskit monasteries. The two-day festival marks the preparation of the thread cosmos by the Lamas of Takthok monastery to catch evil spirits.

Likir Festival: The festival is held at Likir Monastery. It is held between the 27th to 29th day of the 12th month in Tibetan calendar. Likir festival starts with the offering and ends with the cham dance by the lamas. The Cham dance is symbolized as the victory of good over evil.

How To Visit Ladakh?

Visiting Ladakh should not be a tough task by any standard. We would consider it quite safe given the elaborate arrangements that have been in place by the authorities.

However, we would advise you to opt for the Ladakh Tour Packages offered by different travel organizers. Operators like E-Kashmir Tourism provide elaborate travel packages. What makes these tour packages a good option is the fact that you can have a clear understanding of what you will be doing during your stay in Ladakh. If you are someone who loves adventure, it is the best option to plan ahead and enjoy the best ever experience.

Conclusion

Ladakh is one such tourist destination that you would want to throw the whole world apart and enjoy the serenity of nature at its best. Whether you are looking to quench your adrenaline rush or be one with the nature of serene monasteries. Ladakh is indeed the place that gives you the best of both worlds.

The best place for anyone who loves nature and a one-stop solution for honeymooners, adventure seekers, history enthusiasts or nature lovers, Ladakh is indeed the best place to visit.