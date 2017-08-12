Indian visa requirements for Czechs

There are 150 countries whose citizens can apply for an Indian e-visa, and the Czech Republic is one of them. If you are planning to travel to India, on whatever grounds, you can apply for an Indian e-visa. That will save you plenty of time. You are no longer required to go to the Indian Embassy in your country and stay in line for an application. You can do all that from the comfort of your home. Here is the process:

Prepare your documentation

Even when you go to the consulate, you still need some documents. These are the same documents iVisa asks of you. You need the

following:

A valid passport

A scan of the information page of your passport

A recent digital photo of yourself

A credit/debit card or a Paypal account.

One thing worth mentioning is that if you travel for business reasons, you will also need a copy of your business card and an invitation letter. The latter is not mandatory if you do not have one. Also, if you go to India for medical reasons, you are also required to have a letter from the hospital in India you are visiting.

Fill in the application

Once you have all the documents at hand, you are ready to fill in the form. The application consists of two steps. The first one will require you to fill in your basic information, like name, gender, date of arrival, passport info, etc. The second step will require you to upload the documents mentioned above, and you will also have to answer a set of personal questions.

The application should take you about 10-15 minutes to complete. If you feel confused, you can always ask for help. iVisa provides a 24/7 assistance service that can help you every step of the way.

The costs

Several aspects matter when it comes to price. First, there is the nationality. Not all nationalities pay the same amount of money. Also, the processing time will dictate how much money you will spend. The Standard Processing will cost you a total of 87$, and you will receive your visa in your email inbox in three business days. The Rush Processing will cost you 117$, but your visa will be ready in one business day, and the Super Rush Processing will last only 18 hours, but it costs you 152$.

That is applicable for a tourist visa. If you go on business, the price is 97$, 127$, and 162$ respectively (according to processing time.) The same rates apply for the medical e-visa. The cost is fully refundable only if the application has not reached the Indian Government.

Conclusion

With time, more countries will follow India’s example. It is easy to use technology to take care of things like that. You do not even have to get out of your house. Finally, do you want to learn another neat trick? You can also find passport photos online if you do not want to get out and take them. All you need is a webcam or a smartphone with a decent camera. That is if you do not have a passport already or you need to renew the current one.