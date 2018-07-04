How to travel with Ferries to Italy?

Transportation is an essential part of a country. It is the way through which a person reaches from one place to another. The waterways were major public transportation at a time when airplanes did not exist. These days the long distances are often covered by places. But short distances between islands or between two places can be connected through ferry services even today. One of the most well-known ferry services in the world is www.ok-ferry.com, it doesn’t only help to travel between the places inside Italy but also takes the tourists to other countries. So, let us see some ways in which tourists can experience ferries in Italy.

Some ferry routes inside Italy:

There is a huge stretch of coast in Italy. The country has set up a distinct ferry service to make use of the ocean. Almost all well-known coast cities and towns are joined through these services. So, here are some of the routes:

Amalfi to Capri: Everyone who visits Italy is aware of the beauty of the coastal city of Amalfi. After they have sunbathed on its beautiful beaches, they can set out for Capri. The island of Capri is scenic and is well known for the rugged terrain. The famous Blue Grotto is present at this place. In a week, several ferries sail to the island from Amalfi. It can take anywhere from 50 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes to reach Capri from Amalfi.

Ancona to Venice: Ancona is a scenic city situated in the Adriatic coast of Italy. It is rich in the history of the 18th century. Being a coastal city, it is also a hub for ferries. From Ancona, one can take a ferry to the Italian city of Venice. The city is known for its unique canals and the spectacular gondolas. It can take about 7 hours and 30 minutes to reach Venice from Ancona.

Sorrento to Ischia: Sorrento is another well-known coastal city which is situated in south-western Italy. The cliffs have beautiful houses, and it is unique to the place. When someone is in Sorrento they can take a ferry to Ischia. This is a volcanic island situated in the Tyrrhenian Sea. It is also a hub of history, and people can see points like the Lacco Ameno and Castello Aragonese. The time duration of a ferry between the destinations is about 1 hour.

Termoli to San Domino: Termilo is a quaint fishing town of Italy situated in the Adriatic coast. The main attractions are the beaches and the old fortifications. From this place, one can go to the Isle of San Domino. This island is present in the Isole Tremiti archipelago. San Domino is the most developed island and is known for the sandy beaches. A ferry from Termoli takes about 50 minutes to 2 hours to reach San Domino.

Apart from these, several other ferries are operating inside the country. But one can also take ferries that can take them to Greece, Morocco, Croatia or Slovenia. Ferries are quite spectacular, and it gives us the wide view of the ocean which is often missing in traveling by air or road.