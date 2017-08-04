How to Plan a Golfing Getaway With Your Pals

5 Tips for Planning a Weekend Trip With Your Golfing Buddies

Golf is a readily social sport in which you typically play a round with a group of people. It’s also unusual in that the game offers the opportunity to play at a variety of venues — that is to say, courses.

With basketball, tennis, softball, or most other sports, the court, arena, or field doesn’t matter that much or vary from one place to another. But with golf, every course is unique, and an integral part of the game, which is one of the main reasons that golfing getaways are popular.

Five Tips for an Awesome Getaway

A golfing getaway with your buddies can be a highly memorable experience. But if you want to make sure you have an excellent time, you’ll need to do what many guys don’t like to do: planning.

Here are a few tips to nudge you in the right direction.

1. Nail Down a Date

The first step is to pinpoint a date. It’s impossible to plan a trip well if you don’t know precisely when you’re going. It can be admittedly hard to get people to commit to a specific date and time, especially if it’s weeks or months in advance. You may have to put pressure on them.

Set a deadline and let the others know they have to provide you with dates that work, otherwise, they won’t be included on the trip. That sort of ultimatum can get the slackers on board.

2. Choose an Excellent Course

A memorable golfing weekend requires the right course as well as the right people. If money isn’t an issue and you’re looking to do it big, try playing one of these courses.

If you’re on more of a budget and aren’t prepared to fly across the continent, do some research and find the best public courses in your region. There are plenty of good review sites and online forums that will help you determine your ideal destination. Get input from the entire group, so people are less likely to complain about the final selection(s).

3. Consider Renting Clubs

Renting clubs is usually the best way to go if you’re flying. Some people can be pretty particular about the clubs they use, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense to bring our own.

For starters, there’s the cost of checking golf clubs, which can be pricey. Then there’s the risk of losing them. Plus, when you rent, you get to try out some of the newest, greatest clubs on the market. It’s a win-win situation.

The only exception is if you expect to play lots of rounds. In that case, renting may become too costly.

4. Plan Some Other Fun Activities

The primary activity on your weekend getaway will be golf, obviously, but you should plan for a few other things. For example, is there a brewery in the area that your buddies might enjoy?

Perhaps the group would like to rent a boat one afternoon after they finish a round. At least discuss some options with the group in advance, because something that appeals to everybody could take an already promising adventure to an utterly different level.

5. Relax and Have Fun

Once you’re on your way, you need just to relax and have some fun. Your pleasure level shouldn’t depend on how well you play or whether everything comes off according to plan.

Focus on the camaraderie and the memories. How many more chances will you get to take off for a weekend and spend it with your closest friends?

Hit a Hole in One

Planning a golfing getaway for yourself and your pals will take some work. You have to get everyone on the same page, select a destination, and map out the logistics.

But once you’ve got all the details squared away, you’ll be glad you put in the time and effort. If it comes off, this year’s weekend getaway could turn into an annual tradition.