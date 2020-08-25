How To Move Your Home and Vehicle To Prague

Relocation overseas happens all the time. People relocate to be closer to their family members or take a job, whatever the reason is for moving, it can be a long process. Trying to handle the process on your own can be exhausting. To make the experience a little easier, you should look into hiring professionals who specialize in international moving services. Most of these professionals can help you with the customs process for household belongings and automobile transport.

The Move to Prague

If you are ready to move to Prague, that means you have secured your job, residency, and required visas or permits. Hopefully, at this point, you have located the international mover that you want to use for your belongings. If you have not completed this step, here is what you will need to do.

Start talking to moving companies that can cater to the needs of your move. You want to find someone who can handle the international waters and the customs paperwork. These can be complicated if you have never handled them before, and a professional company with experience in this area can help make the customs process a lot easier.

After you get the quotes, you need to make sure you choose the company with competitive and transparent rates. You don’t want to end up surprised by fees that you had no idea about. You should find out if they ship your car for you, too. If you are moving to Prague for an extended period or permanently, chances are high, you will want your vehicle to accompany you.

Customs Duty For Importing Goods

The good news for you, since you are moving to the Czech Republic and Prague, you may qualify for duty exemption. To be eligible for this exemption on your household goods, you must meet these requirements:

Your belongings must have been purchased at least six months ago

You or your family should have used these belongings in your previous home

You and your family must have resided outside of the Czech Republic for at least one year (12 months)

You have up to one year from the issuance of your visa to import these items under the exemption

You are not allowed to sell or dispose of your belongings while living within the Czech Republic. If you should leave the country, you will be required to re-export all of the items you brought with you. Your employer will also be required to have an official business license to operate in the Czech Republic, or your exemption will be denied. If you have questions, you can reach out to customs for more details before shipping a car overseas.

Customs Duty For Importing Vehicles

The importation of vehicles into the country is different than importing your household goods. You are often required a different amount of customs duty and additional documentation. For imports, the Czech Republic often imposes a vehicle tax of CZK 10,000 (approximately USD 451.42). Just like your belongings, you can qualify for exemptions for your vehicle as well.

You must have been living outside of the Czech Republic for longer than 12 months

The vehicle must be in used condition, purchased a minimum of six months ago

You must be the one to use the vehicle personally

The vehicle cannot be any older than five to eight years old, or other stipulations will apply

Even if your vehicle is eligible for the tax exemption, it must undergo the Czech Technical Inspection. This inspection certifies that your vehicle is in good working order. With a successful inspection, you will receive a three-month certificate. The certificate gives you enough time to obtain a registration. Along with registering, you will need to make sure you are prepared to drive in Prague. Make sure you have reviewed all rules and regulations before getting behind the wheel.

What Your International Movers Do For You

When you move internationally, the mover you choose should assist with your move from the point of origin to the other country’s delivery point. You have enough on your plate with the move, and you shouldn’t have to worry about what is going on with ports and customs. With this in mind, international movers should accommodate these points for you but keep you privy to the information throughout the process. Before you move to Prague, make sure you are choosing the right international mover for the job. The right one will help get you to your new home with little trouble and with the highest level of safety.