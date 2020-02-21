How to Make Your City Break Utterly Relaxing

As the travel press keeps telling us, city breaks are constantly on the rise. It would be fair to say that several decades ago, they would have been almost unheard of, with most people preferring to jump on a plane and head somewhere with plenty of sun, sea, and sand. Now, the landscape is changing, and cities are at the forefront of most people’s travel plans.

However, this doesn’t mean to say that most of these breaks are stress-free. On the contrary, they do prompt a lot of stress as we bid to cram in as many activities into a short weekend escape as possible.

The good news is that they don’t have to be like this. With a bit of shrewd planning, your weekend getaway can be relaxing, and through today’s piece, we will tell you exactly how to achieve this.

It starts on home soil…

Those getaways which involve the least amount of stress often occur due to the groundwork you carry out on home soil. It’s here where you can plot the times you are going to travel, how much annual leave you are taking, and the location of the hotel you will be staying at. Get any of these factors wrong, and higher stress levels will follow.

While the internet has allowed us to save a lot of money with these DIY holidays, try not to save the pennies too extravagantly as it can quickly place you in the middle of nowhere, on terrible flights, and all in all, provide a pretty miserable getaway.

…And then moves to the hotel foyer

You may have a solid idea of what you want to achieve from your getaway, but this can all change once you land in your destination of choice. Nowadays, digital signage for hotels is pretty commonplace, and much of this will focus on the weather.

As such, whether you are on your first morning or your last one, make sure you check this forecast. There’s every chance that it will completely reset your plans, while also potentially encouraging you to take more or less clothing. This latter point is something that makes a surprising amount of difference; the last thing you want to be doing is lugging around umpteen items after completely misinterpreting the weather.

This isn’t a frantic checklist

You’ve picked a top weekend getaway, but that doesn’t mean to say that you have to tick off every idea that Trip Advisor promotes.

On the contrary, take it easy. Sure, some of you might bask in the above, but on other occasions, these breaks are all about recharging your batteries. If you try and cram too many activities in here, your stress levels will feel the difference.

Don’t be too rigid with your plans

Finally, don’t feel as though you have to abide by some of the travel plans you made. Sure, it would be great if everything always went to plan, but quite often it doesn’t. Make your trip as flexible as possible, and you’ll reduce your stress levels significantly, and everyone involved will have a much better time.