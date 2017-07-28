Reasons To Go On A Gold Coast Road Trip

For many people, Australia is the dream destination. The beaches, the weather, and the laid back lifestyle are all major magnets for travelers. However, many people don’t take the trip of the lifetime because they don’t know how to do it affordably. Before you travel, make sure you visit https://www.ukehic.com/ to renew your EHIC. A Gold Coast road trip is the perfect way to see some of the best bits of the country.

Affordable

A road trip is one of the most affordable ways to see a lot of famous landmarks and popular tourist hotspots in one trip. If you hire a campervan, you can save even more because you won’t have to pay for any accommodation along the way, unless you fancy a couple of nights of luxury! Taking your friends along for the trip not only makes it more memorable, but it also makes it cheaper because you can split the cost of the rental, food, and drinks. So, aside from the flights, you won’t have to spend a lot to see Australia.

Beautiful Beaches

The Gold Coast is home to some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches. Long stretches of golden sand make it the perfect place for a beach holiday. You will encounter popular resorts such as the Sunshine Coast, which is less busy than the Gold Coast. The coastal scenery is stunning, there are plenty of cliffs and roads alongside the ocean to allow you to soak it all in.

Adventure

There’s a reason this stretch of coast is known as Surfer’s Paradise. You can hire a board and hit the waves by yourself or sign up for an intensive training course if you’re new to the sport. If water sports aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other adventures to be had on the Gold Coast. You could sign up for your first sky dive or go hiking up some of the famous mountains, like World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park, formerly known as Mount Warning National Park, for fantastic views. You can’t miss a visit to the Great Barrier Reef for some snorkeling or SCUBA diving either.

Get Off the Beaten Track

The bonus of being on a road trip, instead of an organized tour or sticking to one city, is that you can make the most of every opportunity. Being on the road means you can stop off and explore anywhere that looks interesting. This will take you off the beaten track and away from busy tourist traps, allowing you to get a real feel for what Australia is like.

Meet New People

Pitching up at a different hostel or campsite every night will give you the chance to meet lots of other travelers. You’ll meet people from all around the world, all on their own adventure. If you decide to share a meal or go out for a drink with the people you meet, there’s no doubt that you’ll hear a lot of interesting stories from around the world.