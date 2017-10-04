3 Things You Need to Know About Getting a U.S. Tourist Visa

If you want to travel to the United States, you might need a visa. Visa Waiver Programs allow most nationals to enter the United States for travel if their stay is 90 days or less. If you want to stay in the country for an extended period of time, you’ll need to obtain a tourist or another visa.

1. Interviews May Be Required

A person seeking a visa should prepare for an interview. Schedule an interview if you’re not 13 years old or younger. If a person is under 13, an interview is not usually required. People who are 80 or older don’t need to schedule an interview either.

But everyone in between will be required to have an interview.

The only exception is given when a visa is being renewed. You can schedule an interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in the country that you reside in.

2. Tourist Visas Are Provided for Any Legitimate Activity

When applying for a tourist visa, it’s often much easier to obtain than any other type of visa. “The B-2 Visa is issued to tourists, and may also be granted to spouses, children, and parents of B1 Visa holders. Activities allowed on a B-2 are any legitimate activities of a recreational character, including tourism, amusement, visiting friends and/or relatives, rest, medical treatment and activities of a social or service nature,” states The Shapiro Law Group.

But you will have to pay a $160 application fee when applying for a visa.

You’ll also need to pass through the interview without issue. You may find that your visa is denied, and this does happen. It’s up to the interviewer to determine if a visa is granted or not.

3. You Can Request an Extension

If you want to stay for a longer period of time that is approved by USCIS, you must request an extension. All visa holders must depart from the country by the admission stamp or date indicated on Form I-94. Failure to obtain an extension and staying within the country may result in you being banned from applying for additional visas.

The best option is to extend your stay.

USCIS has a list of requirements if you want to apply for an extended stay. There are also reasons why applying for a stay may not be granted.

There’s also the option to change a status. You can change your status to another nonimmigrant category, but this must be done before your stay expires.