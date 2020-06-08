The Best Places to Visit in Turkey

Turkey is a country that has been ruled by many. The influences of the Ottomans, the Byzantines, the Romans, the Arabs, the Europeans can all be seen here. Once the center of the Ottoman Empire, it is today among the top tourist destinations in the world. Tourists who are planning Turkey tours should make it a point to visit the best places mentioned below:

Oludeniz:

Oludeniz is famous for the Blue Lagoon. The water in the lagoon is so blue (turquoise actually) you can see the shadow of your kayak in the water. The lagoon is situated in a protected park, and tourists need to pay a fee to get inside, but it is worth it. You can kayak, swim, or snorkel in the blue waters. There are many sea creatures which you can encounter, such as sea horses or turtles. Make it a point to include Oludeniz in your Turkey tours itinerary.

Cappadocia:

Cappadocia is known for its ‘fairy chimneys.’ The landscape of Cappadocia resembles fairy chimneys. The rock formations have made it possible for underground cities to prosper. There are many underground buildings here, and many of them have been converted to hotels for tourists. The capital of Cappadocia is Nevsehir. While on their Turkey tours, many tourists stay at Nevsehir because there are many trekking routes nearby. It is also the best place to stay if you want to visit the fairy chimneys. However, a balloon ride is the most popular because you can watch these chimneys from high above and admire nature’s beautiful creation.

Pamukkale:

This town is famous for its thermal waters. This wonder of nature is a mineral spa. The waters flow down the hills, and since they are rich in calcium, they appear white, which gives the impression of snow. In local parlance, it is known as the cotton castle. Immersing oneself in the thermal waters is rejuvenating, a must for every tourist on their Turkey tours.

Istanbul:

Istanbul is the first stop for many tourists. It is a big city and was once the capital of the country. It is still the economic and cultural capital of the country. The Byzantine empires, the Ottoman Empires, all had Istanbul as their central city. It is a beautiful city, and there are many historical places that tourists can visit. Top on the list is the Hagia Sofia, The Blue Mosque and the Topkapi Palace.

Kas:

For tourists who love the coast, Kas should be high in their itinerary. It is a small coastal town where you can unwind. The crystal clear waters of the sea are the main attraction. You can take beautiful pictures and even participate in activities like paragliding if you need the thrill. For divers, Kas is a great place because they can explore the ruins of Xanthos and Patara.

Fethiye:

It is an excellent place for scuba diving enthusiasts. The coastline is splendid, and there is a natural harbor too. Oludeniz is close to Fethiye; you can make Fethiye your base and head to Oludeniz and enjoy the blue waters. For those tourists who are tired of the fast life in cities, Fethiye offers a laidback lifestyle; it is a great place to relax and rejuvenate.

Koprulu Canyon:

Tourists who love nature and adventure should head to Koprulu Canyon. It is a canyon which is situated in a National park. You can hike in the woods along the canyon or go bike riding or the best of all; you can white water raft. Most tourists come to Koprulu Canyon for white water rafting and to feel the thrill that goes with it.

Antalya:

It is also known as the Turkish Riviera. It is on the Mediterranean coastline of Turkey. The city is an amalgam of both modern and ancient cultures. Many Ottoman mansions have been converted to hotels where you can stay. Tourists make it a point to visit the Duden or Kursunlu waterfalls, which are quite nearby.

Ankara:

The capital of Turkey is Ankara and is also the second-largest city in the country. Only Istanbul is larger than Ankara. The Turkish government is based in Ankara.

Kure Mountains National Park:

For birds, animals, and nature lovers, a visit to the Kure Mountains National Park is mandatory. There are more than 125 species of birds in the park, so get your binoculars and start bird watching or check out the nearly 50 species of mammals in the park. The beauty of the Kure Mountains National Park must be seen to be believed. The National Park is on the global list of places you must see before you die. Many people have it on their bucket list, so make sure the Kure Mountains National Park is in your itinerary.

