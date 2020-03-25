The Best Hotels in Prague

Prague is one of the most popular destinations for people looking for city breaks in Europe. It combines plenty of historic architecture, great food, and plenty of exciting attractions. It’s also a great skiing destination, with several resorts close to the city.

So if you’re planning a trip to the Czech capital, what are some of the best hotels?

Hilton Prague

There are two Hilton hotels in Prague, both with very similar facilities. Hilton Prague is located close to the Vltava river, while Hilton Prague Old Town is located amongst the historic architecture. Both have similar facilities, including an indoor pool, spa, and beautifully furnished rooms.

The Hilton Prague also has its own casino. Casino Atrium is one of the best gaming establishments in the city. It first opened its doors in 1998 and still hosts a round of the European Poker Tour. You will find all the typical casino games there, including blackjack, Texas hold ’em, stud poker, and European roulette. The latter game is similar to most online roulette games, although it doesn’t have the “00” pocket like in the American version.

Hilton Prague Old Town has a more Art Deco style, fitting in better with the styling of the Old Town. Most of the major landmarks, like Wenceslas Square, Charles Bridge, and Old Town Square, are all just a short walk from the hotel.

BoHo Prague

The Boho Prague is a minimalist’s dream, providing a contrast to the classic styling of the Old Town. It is perfect for short city breaks, with floor to ceiling windows that grant you excellent views over the city and good sized and comfortable rooms.

The hotel is not lacking in facilities either. It has a spa, a restaurant serving up dishes from around the world, a stylish bar, and a spacious lounge. The hotel receives excellent reviews from guests, rating every element of it 9/10 or more, and some guests describing it as “phenomenal” and as having “friendly and helpful staff.”

The Grand Mark Prague

The Grand Mark Prague is a member of Leading Hotels of the World and is a unique opportunity for guests to stay in a former palace. The walk up to the front door, which is surrounded by beautiful gardens, will leave you feeling like royalty.

It will continue inside, with candlelit restaurants in luxuriously decorated halls, and fantastic rooms for every price bracket. Each room is unique, meaning you’ll have a different experience every time you stay. It’s close to the Old Town, making it an excellent option for city break travelers.

Hotel International Prague

In contrast to the Baroque architecture, the Hotel International Prague is built in a Stalinist architecture style, reflecting the period in which it was built. The 278-room, 15 storey hotel looks very similar to the Seven Sisters of Moscow and the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw.

The architectural style means rooms have high ceilings, with great views over the city. The communal areas are clad with marble and wood paneling, giving guests a taste of mid-20th century Prague.

Mandarin Oriental Prague

Located on the banks of the river, in a former 14th-century monastery, the Mandarin Oriental Palace offers a unique experience to its guests.

It’s located a stone’s throw away from Prague Castle and is accessed via the cobbled streets of the Old Town. Inside though, the Mandarin Oriental offers a very modern experience with beautiful furnishings in all rooms and throughout the communal areas.

Due to the building’s age, many of the rooms are unique in their layout, with features like archways and curved walls. It’s not just the inside that is unique, though; looking out your windows or out from the rooftop terrace; you’ll see views of the canals, the famous red roofs, and beautiful greenery.

Wherever you stay in Prague, you’ll enjoy a warm welcome from the locals and have a fantastic experience in one of the gems of Europe. Thanks to its central location, Prague is easily accessible to most people in Europe, making it a great place for a short city break.

