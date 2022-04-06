5 Amazing Places You Will See Gorgeous Blooms in Prague

Prague is a city renowned for its stunning architecture and historical beauty. But did you know that it’s also home to some of the most spectacular blossoms in Europe?

From the traditional Prague Botanical Garden to the modern Royal Garden, these settings are some of the perfect places to enjoy nature’s beauty. And if you want a place to relax and unwind, Prague also has some of the most relaxing gardens .

In this article, we’ll look at the five amazing places you will see gorgeous blooms in Prague.

Prague Botanical Garden (Botanická zahrada Praha)

Strategically set on the right bank of the Vltava river within proximity to Troja castle and the Prague zoo is the famous Prague Botanical garden. This sprawling garden features 15,000+ different plant species from all over the world.

The exhibition area includes the spectacular Japanese meditation garden, the historic vineyards of St. Clara, and the unique tropical greenhouse, Fata Morgana.

If you want to see and feel the fragrance of gorgeous blooms, visit the Japanese meditation garden. This spot has different blooming beauties, from vibrant tropical flowers to delicate European blooms.

The Royal Garden (Královská zahrada)

As the name suggests, this garden is a truly royal treat. It’s located within the historical Prague Castle complex and has been open to the public since 1992.

For flower lovers, each season here brings a different highlight to the Royal Garden. In springtime, for example, you can enjoy an abundance of tulips and daffodils. And in autumn, the leaves of the maple trees turn into a kaleidoscope of colors.

So, if you’re looking for a majestic place to see some beautiful blooms, away from the hustle and bustle in the city center, visit the Royal Garden.

The Franciscan Garden (Franziskánská zahrada)

This picturesque public garden sits in a concealed courtyard tucked between Jungmannnovo náměstí and Wenceslas Square.

The Franciscan Garden is a true oasis of peace and tranquility and features a variety of trees, shrubs, and flowers. The beautiful flower beds containing different blooms add to the garden’s beauty.

The best time to visit Franciscan Garden is in spring; you’ll find it covered in pink wisteria blossoms that make for an exquisite sight. However, you can visit this garden all year round; you’ll always find some flowers blooming.

Petrin Gardens (Petřínské sady)

If you’re looking for a larger garden to wander around, Petrin Gardens is a perfect choice. This public park is located on Petrin hill and is home to various gardens, ponds, and monuments.

The gardens contain different plants and flowers, including roses, rhododendrons, azaleas, and camellias. The highlight of this beautiful garden is the exquisite Rose Garden, which features over 2,000 rose species of different sizes, shapes, and colors.

Besides the gorgeous blooms, Petrin Gardens also offers you uninterrupted panoramic views of the cityscape from all angles.

Chládek’s Garden Centre (Zahradnictví Chládek)

Chládek’s Garden Center is a hidden gem in Prague. It’s located in the district of Liboc and has a wide variety of plants and flowers, both local and imported.

This garden is open to the public and offers you the opportunity to get up close and personal with the plants. You can also purchase plants and plants here to take home with you.

The best time to visit Zahradnictví Chládek is during springtime when the garden is in full bloom with beautiful tulips, daffodils, roses, and other flowers.

Bottom Line

Several studies have shown that flowers have numerous health benefits , among them relieving pain, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving your general well-being.