8 Road Trips Ideas for Traveling Around Europe

If you are looking for a fun and adventurous way to see Europe, consider taking road trips. Road trips offer the opportunity to explore different parts of the continent economically. And it’s possible to safely do road trips during the pandemic.

The roads will take you through some beautiful scenery, introduce you to exciting cultures and give you plenty of chances to stop at local restaurants and shops along the way.

For those who love a good road trip, Europe has plenty of options. Here are eight ideas to help get you started on your journey.

Enjoy the UK

The route in the UK is lovely during the fall months when you can see all of the changing colors in nature. You will also get a chance to visit Stonehenge on your way from London to Aberdeen. This journey also takes you through Edinburgh and Glasgow, which are both worth a visit.

Explore Switzerland

If you love to hike in the mountains, then consider taking this road trip throughout Switzerland. It will take you from Zurich clear up into the Alps, where there is plenty of natural beauty along with many hiking trails that offer breathtaking views. And remember, hiking is a great activity as it gives you lots of benefits like decreased blood pressure among others.

Awesome Germany cruise

For those who love a good cruise, then this road trip in Germany is for you. You will start the journey by driving from Hamburg into Denmark and through many beautiful coastal cities along your way to Oslo. It’s perfect if you just want an opportunity to get out on the water and experience some of the best European scenery.

Taste the greatness of Italy

This route in Italy is a great road trip option for those who love exploring cities and experiencing some of the most beautiful natural views that Europe has to offer. It’s enjoyable if you like art and culture because there are many places along this journey where you can stop off and visit museums and other historical sights.

Colmar, France

Majestic France

This road trip in France is especially great for wine lovers as there are many different varieties and vineyards to explore throughout this route. You can start by driving from Paris through Lyon, Nimes, Aix-en-Provence, Montpellier , Bordeaux, and Toulouse.

Unforgettable Spain

This road trip in Spain is great for those who love to explore cities and want a bit of adventure along the way as there are many rivers you can kayak or raft down if you choose. You will also get some beautiful views from above and below water as you make your way along this journey.

The beautiful Netherlands

This route in the Netherlands is perfect for those who love to bike or walk and want to see some of the best European scenery from ground level. The entire trip will only take a week, but you can add plenty of activities if you have more time. There are also plenty of places to stop along the way if you want a break from exploring. Peter Mann from SC Vehicle Hire suggested that taking a break during road trips is a refreshing activity that keeps you energetic.

Hvar Island, Croatia

Take an adventure in Croatia

For those who love nature and wildlife, this road trip in Croatia is perfect for your next vacation adventure because it will bring you up close and personal with some European animals like wolves, bears, deers, and more. You will also get some stunning views of the Adriatic Sea along this route.

As you can see, there are many exciting and worthwhile trips that one could take in Europe. If you’re looking for a new destination to explore- or want to revisit an old favorite place from your past- then consider taking the trip of a lifetime across this beautiful continent. There is something here for everyone; history buffs, art lovers, foods, adventurers…you name it! So pack up your bags and get ready for the experience of a lifetime! Just be sure not to forget these eight road trips ideas before setting off on your European adventure.