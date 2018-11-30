7 Things to Do When You’re Stuck at the Airport

Being stuck at the airport is one of the experiences that people truly dread. It’s never fun being stuck anywhere, but you’re extremely limited to what you can do at the airport. Some people are even afraid to fall asleep because they may miss their flight.

Smartphones have been able to reverse some of this airport boredom, but you still need to know what you can do aside from texting your friends.

If you’re stuck at the airport, these activities can help:

1. Walk Around and Explore

As long as you avoid leaving the security area, you’ll be fine to walk around the airport. Airports are great for people watching, or you can walk into any of the shops that may be open. Buy someone a gift, or see what neat little gifts you can buy for yourself.

2. When in Doubt, Eat

If you’re hungry, venture into one of the food courts. You’ll find ample food items, from cookies and treats to meals. Airport food can be pricey, and you’ll find many of the same foods that you would find in your local mall.

There are always fast food chains at the airport.

While not the most exciting thing to do, eating will pass the time and help you stay satiated while on the plane.

3. Connect to the Wi-Fi

A lot of airports will offer free Wi-Fi, so try and find the best spots for connection. You can ask about Wi-Fi at the front desk, and someone will be more than happy to help you. Free Wi-Fi is going to open up a world of opportunity to you.

If you have an iPhone, you can FaceTime or audio call someone, too.

4. Download Streaming Apps

Streaming apps will use a lot of data, so make sure that you can connect to free Wi-Fi if you want to use these apps. There are a lot of options at your disposal from Netflix to Hulu and other options. If you want to try another option, Cinema APK is a great choice. It works on Android, Amazon Firestick, Kodi, Roku, Smart TV, and Nvidia Shield.

All you need to do is download the app’s APK, and you’ll be able to:

Watch movies

Watch television shows

You also have an option to download the content before your arrival so that you can watch even if you don’t have an Internet connection.

5. Take a Stroll Outside the Airport

I don’t recommend taking a stroll outside of the airport unless you have a long layover or are getting to the airport very early. But if you do have time to kill, go outside and stretch your legs.

You’ll want to walk around, see the sights and possibly get something to eat.

Taxis are a great option here, but some airports are relatively close to the city, so you’ll have ample time to walk around.

Just be sure to set a timer on your phone so that you can make it back to the terminal in time for your departure.

6. Sit Down and Start Planning Your Next Trip

When you’re at the airport, pay attention to all of the destinations of other flights. You may find that there are a lot of great destinations from your airport to other countries or cities. Sometimes, you’ll find out that flights to Italy, Spain or other exotic destinations can be taken from your local airport.

But you may also find that there are only connecting flights, so you’ll have a layover or two to worry about.

In either case, it makes sense to start planning your next trip if you’re stuck at the airport for a long time. You may even want to keep your downtime to a minimum, choosing flights that don’t require you to sit in the airport for hours.

7. Catch Up on Work or Errands

When you’re bored out of your mind sitting in the terminal, why not make your life easier when you get home? Catch up on work or errands. This can be anything from scheduling a plumber to come and check out that leak that you have to data entry for your mileage at work.

If you make it a point to get your work done before you arrive at your destination, it will make your life easier when you arrive.