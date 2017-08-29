4 Tips for Getting Around Prague

Getting to Prague is easy, but for first-time visitors, getting around the city feel a little overwhelming. Prague is a very walkable city, but with so many sights, you may want to take advantage of the many transportation options available.

Use these four tips to get around Prague without rushing or missing a thing.

1. Be Smart About Taking Cabs

Like any other major city, Prague has ample taxi services available. But the locals and travel experts will tell you that flagging down a cab on the street is usually a bad idea.

If you’re in a hurry and need a cab now, ask about the cost of the ride in advance and let the driver know that you want a printed receipt when you reach your destination. Asking a price and requesting a receipt means that the driver will have to turn the meter on.

You also have the option of using Uber or Liftago to get around town.

The locals usually prefer to order a taxi over the phone and from the main city operator. By going this route, you’ll be guaranteed a cheaper fare, and driver behavior is monitored.

2. If Renting a Car, Bring Your GPS and Pick a Reputable Company

Renting a car can be tricky, especially if this is your first time visiting the city. But if you decide to go this route, which may be ideal if you’ll be exploring the city as well, you must research the rental company. Bring your own GPS, too.

Rental car agencies are available in the “C” parking lot of the Prague airport, but again, you need to check the company’s reputation before renting. Unfortunately, many of the rental agencies at the airport have bad reputations.

Make sure that you bring some sort of GPS system, be it your smartphone or a physical GPS system. Smartphones are often the preferred choice for GPS, as navigation apps can help you find the nearest gas stations or alert you of nearby car crashes. If you go the smartphone route, make sure that your phone will work in Prague.

3. Take Advantage of the Public Transportation System

Prague has an excellent public transportation system that can take you virtually anywhere in the city.

The city’s metro, bus and tram systems are part of an integrated network. This means that tickets can be used on all types of transport, and even for the transfers between them.

Tickets can be purchased at metro stations, newspaper kiosks, some tram stops and DPP information offices.

Tram: With an extensive route network, the tram is ideal for getting around short distances. Service is available 5:00 am to 12:30 am, with limited service throughout the night.

Public transportation is a great way to get around, but you may want to steer clear during weekday rush hours (7:30 am to 9:30 am and 4:30 pm through 6:30 pm).

Prague’s public transportation system is prone to line cancellations and rerouting because of nearby construction and maintenance projects.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Explore on Foot

Most travel experts agree – Prague’s city center is best explored on foot. Much of the city center is closed to traffic, so walking is sometimes the only way to get to certain parts of town.