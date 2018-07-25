4 Things You Will Love About Prague

If you plan a vacation to the Czech Republic anytime soon, you cannot say that your itinerary is complete until you put Prague on the list. The rest of the country is lovely as well, but Prague has a particular charm that you will fall in love with. And what is there not to love? The city can be both vibrant and quiet. The people are friendly, and you will probably not finish visiting everything you may want to see. Prague is a large city, an old city, and the landmarks are impossible to visit all on in a single trip. Even so, here are three things you will love about Prague.

The view from above

There are many places in Prague from where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the city. No matter which one you choose, you will experience one of the best sights you will ever see in your life. One, in particular, is the view above Old Town Square. You can just sit there, enjoy a beer, and watch how the beauty of Prague unravels in front of you. Most people who visit Prague are told to climb a high point for an above view, and no one ever regrets it. Some climbing up the stairs is required, but when you reach the top, you will see that your effort was all worth it.

The food

Whenever you go to a foreign country, one of the things you need to try is the local food. It is a part of the culture, and you cannot pass through without at least tasting something, right? When in Prague, you must do the same. They do not have exotic food and all that, but you have not lived until you taste the Goulash. It is a dish made of beef with onions, carrots, and a few spices. The sauce is to die for, and the beef just melts in your mouth. It can be spicy, but the dish is absolutely fantastic. You should also try the dumplings. Your taste buds will appreciate it.

So much beer

Depending on where you are from, you might have heard about how Prague is famous for its beer. You do not necessarily have to be a fan of beer to appreciate the variety and taste. It is not expensive, and you can try multiple kinds. Personally, I do not like beer in particular, but you cannot visit Prague without having a beer somewhere around Old Town. It is some sort of tradition. And you know how things go. When in Prague…

The buildings

One of the things Prague is famous for is the architecture. As mentioned earlier, Prague is an old city, and many of the buildings are still standing. Even so, they are marvelous to look at. From above, all you can see are orange roof tiles. At ground level, the architectural details will blow your mind. That, of course, if you are into this kind of things. Before leaving, at least visit the St.Vitus Cathedral and the Prague Castle.

If I were to keep going, the list could go on and on. Taking evening walks on cobblestone streets and 5-story clubs are just a few other attractions, but Prague is a city rich in culture and history. You need to breathe it in when you go and try a bit of everything. Getting there is easy. Depending on your nationality, you may need a visa. That should be simple to obtain. If not, all you need is a valid passport. Other than that, you are good to go.