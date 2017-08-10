4 Must-Have Items for Westerners Visiting Prague

Prague is a growing destination for tourists traveling from across the world. Many travelers are making the city their go-to destination this year. Americans are flocking to the city, but there are a few items that tourists should bring with them that they overlook.

A few of the must-have items that will make your trip more enjoyable include:

1. European Power Adapter / Converter

Your electronics won’t be able to be plugged into a European electrical socket if you’re from the United States. The items that can be plugged in will often short circuit and ruin them in the process.

European outlets come in a variety of styles, but the two round pin models are most popular.

You’ll want to have an adapter and converter that will allow you to use the two-round pin model, which is by far the most popular option in Europe. REI provides a great article on how to choose a power adapter when traveling.

2. Battery Chargers and Power Banks

You’re a tourist, so you’ll need to have ample batteries and power to enjoy yourself in Prague. There are a lot of sights to see and places to explore. Batteries are a must-have, and battery chargers will save you a lot of money.

I recommend bringing several sets of batteries to recharge and keep on you during your stay.

Power banks are a popular option and will allow you to power:

USB devices

Phones

Tablets

Laptops

You’ll need to consider the power demands of the device that you’ll be using. Smartphones can often be run off of a power bank for hours, allowing you to take more photos, post photos on social media and stay connected.

3. Guidebook

If you’re enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime trip, you don’t want to miss anything along the way. A guidebook is highly recommended and will allow you to see sights and destinations that you may have otherwise missed.

Lonely Planet provides country-specific guidebooks, which will help you uncover everything Prague has to offer.

A few other resources that will help guide your way around Prague include:

You want to have an itinerary that is flexible yet offers enough possible options to make your trip one that’s memorable. While it may seem “basic,” a guidebook can make your trip even better.

If you make friends with some of the locals, remember to ask them where they go to eat, have fun and relax. Often, there are less tourist-filled areas that the locals frequent and highly recommend.

4. Remember the Basics

There are a lot of basics that go a long way in ensuring that your trip is a success. A few of the many basics that are often overlooked include:

Travel Insurance : If your trip is canceled for some unforeseeable event, travel insurance will allow you to travel with peace of mind that stolen items or plane tickets will be replaced, and other items will be covered, depending on your insurance plan.

: If your trip is canceled for some unforeseeable event, travel insurance will allow you to travel with peace of mind that stolen items or plane tickets will be replaced, and other items will be covered, depending on your insurance plan. Passport Pouch : Carrying a purse or putting a passport in your pocket isn’t ideal. You want to have a passport pouch with you. This pouch is easy to carry and will be able to hold everything from your passport to cash, credit cards, and identification.

: Carrying a purse or putting a passport in your pocket isn’t ideal. You want to have a passport pouch with you. This pouch is easy to carry and will be able to hold everything from your passport to cash, credit cards, and identification. A Variety of Clothes: If you plan to travel to other areas in Europe, you’ll be shocked by the temperature fluctuations. Bring a variety of different clothing depending on the regions you’ll be visiting.

If you bring a pet along on your trip, also make sure that they have all of the appropriate vaccinations and paperwork. The USDA provides a list of requirements for bringing your animal to Prague and the European Union.