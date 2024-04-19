World of Warcraft Dragonflight Season 4: Ruby Life Pools Boss Strategy Guide

Dragonflight Season 4 is coming soon, with many changes to the dungeons. The Mythic+ Season 4 Dungeon Pack returns players to the dungeons featured in Dragonflight Season 1 and 2. One of the new-old M+ dungeons will be Ruby Life Pools in The Waking Shores. Players will again have to fight bosses, including Melidrussa Chillworn, Kokia Blazehoof, Kyrakka, and Erkhart Stormvein. For those who find the battle too tricky, we recommend ordering the Mythic Plus Boost service from professional gamers who know all the tricks and pitfalls of the game. For the rest, we recommend reading this Ruby Life Pools strategy guide. It will help you defeat all the bosses of this dungeon.

Melidrussa Chillworn: Tips and Strategy

This is primarily a healer-focused fight. Your healer should have their dispel bound and be able to keep track of players that have Primal Chill. Ideally, they should dissipate the most stacks on cooldown. Beyond that, the struggle is straightforward. Do not tread in the heart of a Chillstorm or on icicles left behind from hailstorms. Control the whelps.

Tank

Keep track of your stacks of Primal Chill. Be mindful that you will very fast collect stacks per minute when the Whelps are out. This is a good time for cooldowns and abilities such as Anti-Magic Shell.

Remember that you need to get five Infused Whelps from one side of the room every minute. Get your burst AoE ready.

Healer

Proactively triage your group for Primal Chill.

Dispel during cooldown.

Prioritize targets with large stacks of Primal Chill, such as the tank just before Whelps spawn or players ready to be frozen.

Once you’re finished, take the drake upstairs.

Kokia Blazehoof: Tips and Strategy

Kokia tests your skill to position ahead of time to save space. When Kokia approaches 100 energy, position yourself away from the route, away from where your tank will take the monster next, and preferably near other fire puddles (but not in them). When Kokia reaches 100 energy, she begins casting Ritual of Blazebinding and captures the player’s position. This results in an immobile Blazebound Firestorm.

DPS

DPS downed Blazebound Firestorms and interrupted Roaring Blaze. They are a priority target because they emit Inferno, which causes massive damage to the whole squad.

Healer

Prepare cooldowns for all Rituals of Blazebinding, as the spell does significant party-wide damage. Furthermore, Inferno delivers considerable damage to all players while active, and any failed kicks on Roaring Blaze compound the situation even further. They spawn around every 30 seconds.

If possible, avoid being near the Blazebound Firestorms, as they explode when they die.

Tank

Tank needs to strategically position himself, the boss, and his gang. Always position yourself so that Molten Boulder-spawned boulders slide outward toward the ring’s walls.

Rotate the cooldowns for Searing Blows.

Help your DPS with the Firestorms.

There is no motivation to play dangerous positioning games; doing so usually results in player deaths.

Kyrakka/Eckhart Stormvein: Tips and Strategy

During Phase 1, Kyrakka is flying, and Eckhart engages the party from the ground. They don’t share health. When Eckhart or Kyrakka reaches 50%, Kyrakka lands, Eckhart mounts on Kyrakka, and phase 2 begins. From this point forward, it is strongly recommended to cleave whenever feasible while ensuring Kyrakka dies first. This eliminates Inferno Core and any fire-based mechanics and breathes from the battle.

Tank

Position Eckhart in Phase 1 to protect your DPS from Roaring Firebreath and avoid being driven off by Winds of Change.

Be wary of Stormslam, an incredibly massive blow that inflicts physical damage and additionally increases nature damage taken by 100% for 30 sec. This effect stacks, the sole deadly inescapable spell in the fight.

Keep track of where all the Flaming Embers are, and place the boss so that you have an escape path if the winds blow them toward you. As the tank, you are uniquely positioned to look behind your teammates, which gives you a significant edge in this fight!

Healer

This combat becomes arbitrarily more difficult as your group’s ability to prevent unnecessary damage and stand in Flaming Embers declines. Stay alert to your surroundings.

Infernocore stacks sting, but the inevitable ones (from Flamespit) are well-telegraphed. The bad news is that DPS randomly absorbing unnecessary damage will exacerbate the situation by punishing them with added Infernocore stacks.

Don’t panic! Track the ability timers and approach this encounter strategically rather than reactively. Preparation and anticipating mechanics is one of the most effective strategies to use if you want to avoid being taken off guard and scorched by the breath, boxed in by Infernocore, or hurled off the stage.

Summary

In the upcoming Dragonflight Season 4 of World of Warcraft, revisiting dungeons like Ruby Life Pools demands precise strategies. Each boss presents unique challenges — from healer-focused fights against Melidrussa Chillworn to positioning trials with Kokia Blazehoof and the dynamic duo of Kyrakka/Eckhart Stormvein. Tanks, healers, and DPS roles each hold crucial responsibilities, emphasizing coordination and anticipation of mechanics. With careful execution and strategic positioning, players can overcome these challenges. Meticulous planning and teamwork are paramount for a successful venture through Ruby Life Pools.