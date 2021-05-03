What Is The Average Internet Speed in France?

The average internet speed in France is at an acceptable level for today’s standards, but it’s still low by comparison to the country’s neighbors. As some would ask, ‘does the internet need to be faster?’, we can say right from the start that those who need to download large files every day can easily consider the average internet speed from France to be fair enough.

We all know how things usually go in technology: it’s always room for more. That’s one of the reasons why in September last year, the French government announced the details for its planned €100 billion economic stimulus package, while a good portion of that (€500 million) was earmarked to improve digital infrastructure such as assuring much faster broadband. All major cities need to have access to superfast broadband like fiber optic, and whether French people like to admit it or not, slow internet speed is a problem at least across the rural areas of their country.

10,757 kbps is the average internet speed in France

The average internet speed of 10,757 kbps (or 10.7 Mbps) might not be great, but we have to mention that it has increased significantly from only 3,071 kbps as it was at the beginning of 2011. The 10,757 kbps speed was reached four years ago, in early 2017.

Even though France is hardly hit by the ongoing pandemic and it was forced to impose plenty of restrictions because of very high numbers of infections every day, the country’s officials still offered a higher level of attention for the overall internet speed.

Lots of broadband providers in Paris

People living in Paris have run speed tests on dozens of broadband providers. With about 29 of such providers, the number exceeds over 900% of the France average internet service providers.

From the broadband providers, we can mention:

Orange France: typical speed range between 210.82 and 538.25 Mbps, the fastest speed of 938.28 Mbps, and median speed of over 300 Mbps.

Mediactive Network: typical speed range between 94.38 and 265.38 Mbps, the fastest speed of 287.73 Mbps, and the median speed of 94.47 Mbps.

Numericable: typical speed range between 42.78 and 286.23 Mbps, the fastest speed of 879 Mbps, and the median speed of 63.84 Mbps.

Zayo France: the typical speed range between 18.43 and 251.96 Mbps, the fastest speed of 860.47 Mbps, and the median speed of 60.51 Mbps.

SFR Group: the typical speed range between 24.58 and 207.48 Mbps, the fastest speed of 915.29 Mbps, and the median speed of 43.91 Mbps.

Bouygues Telecom ISP: the typical speed range between 25.37 and 203.59 Mbps, the fastest speed of 934.06 Mbps, and the median speed of 52.75 Mbps.

The internet in France has been through plenty of changes in recent years, and the increasing connection speed is not the only feature that has progressed. As was expected and as it happens already in many other countries, people prefer going online from a variety of devices, not only laptops or desktop computers. About ten years ago in France, using the internet from a computer and via a fixed internet connection or WiFi represented pretty much the only choice possible. Meanwhile, until 2018, going online using mobile devices had become almost as normal as using a computer for such a task. If we take a look at 2017, most of the respondents to a survey among younger generations said that they have at least two ways of accessing the internet from the comfort of their own houses.

How to improve your internet speed?

While it largely depends upon the internet plan you choose while subscribing to your internet service provider, there are few things you can do from your side to ensure that you are receiving the most of your internet plan.

The first being the router placement which is a very important aspect of receiving proper internet speed. If you are keeping your router at a far distance from your computer or the area where you access your internet, you are most likely to receive less internet speed. So place it as closely as possible.

The second and crucial aspect internet users tend to neglect is updating the router firmware. Router firmware contains important updates and security patches which is why it is important to periodically update your router firmware. To do so, login to your router admin at 192.168.100.1, 192.168.10.1, or look up at the back of your router for the correct IP address and navigate to the router firmware updates page and update from there.

Fun fact, while the internet is more than 9110 days old, if it were weighed, it would be only about 50 grams.