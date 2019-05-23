Twitter: Essential Tips For Newbies

Twitter is one of the simplest social media platforms that can be utilized for many purposes. But apart from this, there are some other essential facts that you might not know about it. Do you have any idea how it works? Or are you aware that you can buy real twitter followers? If not, then this is for you. In this post, we will show you almost everything you need to know about Twitter.

How Does Twitter Works?

Twitter actually runs on a tweet – a 140-character post which users create and post to their timelines. You can tweet, retweet, or like other people’s stories.

Twitter also supports the distribution of GIFs, photos, as well as short videos, so that you can mix up your tweets to create more appealing content. When you follow other Twitter users, their post will be displayed on your feed in a scrolling and long column. As a matter of fact, this makes Twitter stories transient with fast interaction.

Does Buying Twitter Followers Actually Work?

Buying followers on Twitter is safe unless you’re buying from an untrustworthy and fake seller. Even so, buying followers can offer a lot of benefits that you may not obtain if you use the traditional way.

The Different Features of Twitters

• Keyboard Shortcuts

Did you know that Twitter comes with myriads of keyboard shortcuts? In the actual fact, this feature will help you in managing your tweets and account with ease. Moreover, these shortcuts are also crucial for marketers who prefer using a computer or laptop instead of tablet and phone.

• Upload Four Pictures in a Single Tweet

This feature can significantly help you, especially if you’re driving engagement. Furthermore, it actually makes sense if you put relevant pictures along with your message or tweet.

• Advanced Search

With this feature, you will be able to:

Follow the correct people Keep previous searches Stay updated with the current news See connections between other accounts and your own account Find out what other people feel Find excellent advertising content

• Make Twitter Moments

This feature is an RSS feed of everything that takes place on Twitter that is significant to you. On the other hand, if you want to make a story about your business, you can also use Moments. You can make a 75-character title and a 250-character description.

• Safer Direct Messages

If you receive a private DM from a user you do not follow, you have the power to deny or accept the request to connect. This feature is actually helpful in determining abusive content. It lessens the need for tweets back-and-forth of questioning a certain user to follow you back before connecting thru a direct message.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, Twitter is a great social media platform where you can promote your brand and meet new people. We hope to give you a better understanding of the ins and outs of Twitter.