Top Tools for Social Media Marketers

Social media has come to dominate the way we communicate online. With billions of people logged on and watching, you have the opportunity to use these platforms to further your business or brand communications and dominate your niche. Using social media tools is an excellent way to enhance the effectiveness of your online marketing and push your product, or brand into the streams of your target niche.

Social media tools give you the power to identify key market influencers and increase the reach of your posts. Content is king on the internet, and there are tools to help you identify the current trending topics amongst your followers, allowing you to create content that is relevant and has the best chance of going viral. Keep track of your mentions and actively engage with your followers and following. Here are our top choices for social media marketing tools that work.

#1 KingSumo for Better Blog Headlines

Your blog is an important feature of your site. Pushing your content out of your blog and into the social realm is easy, provided that you have content that is valuable and interesting to your target niche. The KingSumo plugin for WordPress helps you create captivating blog headlines that will attract the attention of readers as they scroll through their feeds. A good blog title will capture the attention of your followers and help your drive more traffic from your social platforms to your website where chances of conversion significantly increase.

#2 Tagboard for Hashtag Management

Hashtags are incredibly important for any social marketer. They act as a lure to capture the attention of people searching the platform to identify relevant content that is interesting and worth reading. If you have a custom hashtag that you are trying to push into the view of your niche, Tagboard allows you to use its hashtag-based search engine to see mentions and other related engagement on your hashtag across multiple platforms.

#3 Edgar for Intelligent Post Rescheduling

Curating content and scheduling it to release at peak traffic hours on your platforms is an absolute must for effective social media campaigns. Edgar is a social tool that makes sure your social media updates never go to waste. Edgar keeps a record of your older content, tips, and posts, allowing you to reschedule your most compelling content quickly. Create categories for your posts across all of your platforms. Design a posting schedule and then add all of your social updates directly into Edgar. Edgar lets you adjust and edit your post program whenever you like. Edgar will repost your library automatically, placing your content in front of fresh eyes.

#4 BuzzSumo for Online Content Research

Research is an important part of good social media marketing. Researching the most relevant hashtags, mentions, and viral content is critical if you want to stay on top of the interests of your key niches. BuzzSumo comes with a range of filters to help you cut down the noise of the busy social world and focus on the content you want to post and replicate. BuzzSumo allows you to search these aspects and also provides you with a function that can help you identify key influencers in your niche. BuzzSumo will assist you with your outreach process to these influencers, giving you the best chance of having your content seen and shared by them.

#5 Spiel – Create Powerful Animations

Spiel Creative is a fantastic agency that you can use to create short animations about your company, brand, product, or service. Spiel works by creating a drawing on a virtual whiteboard in real time. It is as if someone is drawing a cartoon right in front of your eyes. This powerful tool creates incredibly attractive animations that have the potential to go viral. Rather than spend money on expensive equipment and live-action sets with actors, let Spiel do the work for you.

Wrapping It Up

Social media marketing is the revolution in marketing. Companies and brands no longer need to spend millions of dollars on marketing budgets to reach their target market. The advent of social media has allowed anyone with a mobile device and a passion for marketing to engage with their niche without spending a fortune. Give some of these tools a try and track your progress.