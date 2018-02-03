Top 5 Project Planning Tools For Your Mac

Typically, project planning involves teamwork. But sometimes, the project is managed by one person, and it’s not easy to keep track of everything. If the project is simple enough, the management is not a problem, but if it has many secondary tasks, you can’t do without proper tools. Here’s a list of apps and programs to help you manage your projects and monitor the progress.

Merlin Project Express

It is one of the best project planning tools for MacOs. Basically, it’s a simpler version of Merlin Project, aimed at less experienced users and those, who prefer working at home.

The tool has everything you need to gather all the materials and people working on the project in one place, allowing for effort- and time-based planning. You can keep track of the milestones and monitor budgets and costs. To add new participants to your task, simply drag the people you need from your Mac address book.

You can also attach emails, texts, and images to your tasks with Drag & Drop and add notes and costs any time. The only disadvantage of Merlin Project manager is limited functionality comparing to its “elder brother” Merlin Project.

Evernote

This is a huge storage of information that can be used for project planning. It allows you to create to-do lists and save all kinds of information about your projects, including files, notes, and ideas. Evernote is convenient for those who already use it to store their data. Besides, the tool can be complemented with other tools for PM. In general, this is a popular tool. It still has its cons though, as it wasn’t designed specifically for project management (it’s only one of its many functions).

Trello

Another popular tool that’s based on Kanban boards. It’s great for standard projects and is convenient for both individual and teamwork. Some use Trello for housing improvement projects, but it fits for bigger tasks. The tool is also quite popular among IT specialists. The structure of the tool consists of boards, divided into lists of cards. Each of the boards can be allocated to specific work processes.

If you build the structure of your company in Trello correctly, then a team of 50+ people can interact with each other comfortably, and you’ll still be able to manage key tasks and processes. The downside of the tool is that the Kanban boards concept limits the functionality of the product.

Wunderlist

Wunderlist a tool for organizing lists, but it can also be adapted for project planning. Its main advantage is that it works on all platforms and is quite popular.

The basis of Wunderlist is a to-do list. This is a project within which you create separate tasks and set deadlines and the notification time for each of them. Custom setting is also available. You can set reminders, too. In addition to tasks, the tool allows for creating notes, sending emails, putting tags and schedule subtasks. But as for project planning, the tool’s functionality is low.

GanttProject

GanttProject is a great project management tool, with a wide range of features. The program is distributed under the GNU General Public License, which means that you can download it for free. As the name suggests, GanttProject does a good job creating Gantt charts that allow you to create a logical project plan.

One of the tool’s distinguishing features is the ability to add a bar that shows the percentage of tasks done within the timeline for specific stages. This allows you to monitor the status of the project. You can add as many tasks as you need, as well as assign as many people and resources as you need to perform a task. You can add team members to the project, assign roles to them, and define tasks for them.

All in all, GanttProject is a decent project management tool. But it’s hard to adapt to large projects.