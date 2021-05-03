Top 10 Video Games Developed in Czech Republic

Who said that top games are developed only in the USA, Canada, the UK, or Japan? Smaller countries from Europe also have significant contributions to the gaming industry, and the Czech Republic is one of them. Several games created by Czech developers even saw worldwide interest in 2019, and we’ll gladly mention them here along with other interesting games.

With or without games developed in the Czech Republic, the gaming industry will continue to thrive long from now. There’s no wonder why the industry has been through a significant ascension in recent years, as trends like mobile gaming, Virtual Reality, or gameplay streaming are gathering more and more upholders. Now behold the top 10 games developed in the Czech Republic that deserve a lot of attention:

Beat Saber

If you say, Beat Saber, you automatically say Virtual Reality, the growing trend that will make gamers feel like part of a game itself. Beat Saber is a rhythm game developed by Beat Games. The players will enter a surrealistic neon environment where they get to slice blocks that represent musical beats.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an action role-playing game developed by Warhorse Studios and released in 2018. The game focuses on historically accurate content, and its location is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, which is an Imperial State of the Holy Roman Empire.

Arma 3

Arma 3 is a military tactical shooter game where realism is the word in charge. The game was developed and published by Bohemia Interactive, and it was first released for Windows PC in 2013. Arma 3 is easily one of the most realistic war games ever made, and it requires plenty of practice from the player to master it.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

SCS Software developed and published Euro Truck Simulator 2 in 2012 for all computer operating systems: Windows, Linux, and macOS. If you want to virtually explore large cities from Europe while driving a truck, this game represents your chance. Euro Truck Simulator 2 later became available for Android devices as well.

American Truck Simulator

The same SCS Software studio also developed American Truck Simulator, and you’ve already guessed what it’s called that way: it presents a lot of areas from the USA instead of Europe, and it allows you to virtually explore them while driving a truck.

Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis

Launched twenty years ago, this game’s graphics are obsolete by comparison with what we have today, but the game had some significant success at its time. Bohemia Interactive developed Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis, an interesting military simulation game available for Windows, Linux, OS X, PlayStation 3, Xbox, and Xbox 360 platforms.

Daemonica

Daemonica is an old game from 2005, and it falls into the ‘action-adventure category, although it also has some RPG elements. The Czech companies RA Images and Cinemax are those responsible for developing this game that’s divided into 5 acts.

Samorost 3

Samorost is a puzzle point-and-click adventure game that was developed by Amanita Design. The player is in charge of a small humanoid, and the goal of the game is to solve puzzles and brain teasers. Puzzle games are on a rise, especially because of the simplicity and they are addictive. This is especially true for the evergreen games such as Solitaire which has been one of the most played casual games in history. Klondike Solitaire is one of the most popular versions of the card game.

Medieval Engineers

Medieval Engineers sends the player far away on an unnamed Earth-like planet that lacks water. The player will have to explore, mine, and manipulate the new environment. The Czech developer Keen Software House created this amazing voxel-based sandbox computer game.

Dark Train

This is where things get dark. Dark Train is a puzzle adventure game developed in 2016 by Paperash Studio. The game mechanics are unconventional, and there are also elements of steampunk and noir fiction that are mixed with fantasy elements.

If you have any favorite video games developed in the Czech Republic, please don’t hesitate to tell us in a comment!