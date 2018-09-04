Quick Tips to Recover Your Accidentally Deleted or Lost PowerPoint Presentation Files!

Just imagine, you are working since the morning on one of your most vital PowerPoint Presentation and have already added all necessary images, charts, statistics, graphs, and other such required details and saved it. As the presentation was offsite, you moved it to pen drive.

To transfer it, you used the command of Cut+ Copy+ Paste after connecting the pen drive. However, during the transfer process, a power failure took place causing the system to turn off. When it came back, you found your PowerPoint file missing in your system as well as in pen drive. You even tried juggling up with other files that were saved on the system but couldn’t find that file. What else can be more frustrating?

The question that will likely pop up in your mind is that whether you can recover any files or not. Is there any such recovery software available? Fortunately, there is a way to recover your PowerPoint and other kinds of files. Well, you can use reliable data recovery software like R-Studio to retrieve your lost file. It is, in fact, a comprehensive data recovery tool used for retrieving back almost all kinds of files.

There are many other options to handle such a situation. The following is a complete guide that will help you restore your accidentally deleted or lost PowerPoint Presentation!

Temporary files

While we start to file initially, the program will create a temporary file for it. You can find it on a network drive or in the temp directory of your operating system. The file that you are likely going to find in temp section will usually have a few extra letters after the title.

Previously stored file

Another useful method for restoring deleted or lost file is to check out any previously stored file. For this, you will require verifying if the “AutoRecover” is enabled or not. Below are the steps:

Go to file

Selection Option

Select Save

Under the option of “Save Presentation,” you will see an option which will state “AutoRecover File Location.”

Just copy as well as paste address and then open it.

Select the desired file

Restoring from the Recycle Bin

While this step is standard, it is often overlooked. Here are the steps:

• First, go to the Recycle Bin.

• Search for the desired presentation file

• Select it and right click on it

• Choose the option “Restore.”

Exporting Presentations

PowerPoint presentations are generally saved in .pptx extension by default. However, sometimes you may require using other file types like PDF. Don’t worry as it is quite easier to export presentation from the PowerPoint in different file types. Some of the common ones are listed below.

Video – Saves presentation as video

PDF – Saves presentation as PDF document

Handouts – Prints handout version of the slides

Is your PowerPoint file too lost? Do not panic anymore! Follow the above steps, and you are sure to get it back!