5 Powerful Safety Software Trends for 2018 (September Edition)

These safety management best practices are and will help organizations get on course with EHS regulatory compliance and more.

The past year saw mobile integration become a big trend set to develop in the EHS and safety software implementation. Using mobile apps to stay not only connected with EHS professionals but also to remotely keep tabs on EHS management in an organization is helping ease environmental, health and safety programs’ implementation across organizations.

Now that the second half of 2018 is well underway, here are the EHS trends you’ll want to follow up on because they have the roots and capability to help transform your EHS program into a sustainable, successful campaign.

1. ISO 45001:2018 Certification

The new batch of occupational health and safety management standards was published in March 2018, and most organizations are still evaluating the new ideas to see what they can change or improve on.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) laid out the new set of requirements after extensive consultations with OH&S professionals and also provided guidelines on how to use the new standards.

According to the ISO, the regulations are meant to reduce the unnecessary loss of about 2.78 million lives lost (in 2017), injuries and illnesses globally for all organization sizes and industries.

The best safety software will need to integrate the ISO 45001:2018 requirements to ensure optimal safety in the workplace.

2. Establishing A Safety Culture at the Workplace

As more and more organizations realize occupational health and safety are bigger morale and productivity boosters than most other rewards, a shift towards establishing a safety culture is taking the front seat.

Insurance claims and calculations can also hamper an organization’s bottom line.

The key to establishing a safety culture is to engage employees on matters health and safety management. This can mean training employees on how to use existing or incoming safety software to mitigate risk.

In fact, according to Gallup, engaged business units saw up to 70% fewer incidents than less engaged business units.

3. Increase in Predictive Analytics Reliance

More organizations are spending on improving their EHS software technology and usage. About 35% of surveyed EHS directors prioritized worker safety and 42% were increasing EHS technology spending.

With EHS software solutions that provide accurate analytics, analyze risk patterns, and allow EHS professionals to set risk triggers, incidents can be foreseen and mitigated well in advance, saving lives, productivity, jobs, and the bottom line.

4. Cloud-based EHS Software for Flexible Safety Management

With an increase in EHS mobile application, advanced EHS software analytics and big data integration comes with the need for a flexible, always-available data storage solution for the EHS industry.

The best workplace safety management solutions now come with cloud-based solutions integration. EHS professionals can now easily and freely dissipate or keep information available for all employees across the organization.

5. Safety Software Security

Like in other industries, safety software can become breaching targets for unscrupulous dealers and information sellers. Hence the need to galvanize a safety management solution. One key area of protection is to have only a few, known EHS professionals directly managing the safety management system.

The EHS manager or team can then manage who logs into the system and for what purpose to ensure accountability.