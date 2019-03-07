Quick Ways To Transfer Data Files

Perhaps you have bought a new smartphone. And you ask yourself, what should I do with all the data, photos, and contacts that I had on my new phone? Let’s see how to save all the valuable data for transfer between different operating systems of smartphones, as well as from the old mobile phone to the smartphone. We will also look at some applications that will make this process much easier.

Of course, the easiest way is to transfer data from one phone to another using an application specially designed for it. In general, these applications will allow us to back up your data (contacts, photos, SMS, etc.) and even some configurations (for example, on the main screen). Let’s first consider the universal service IDrive, which serves PC and Mac, Android, IOS, and Windows phone. When switching from an Android to an iPhone, this can be done very simply. You can transfer your contact information, message history, photos and videos, browser bookmarks, email accounts, and calendars automatically. This feature is available on Google Play for free.

Applications for transferring data from iPhone to Android

For quickly transferring data, there are several applications, including My Backup Pro. This application supports your apps, photos, contacts, call log, browser bookmarks, SMS, MMS, calendar, system settings, home screens (including combinations of positions), alarms, vocabulary, playlists, and more.

The quick way to transfer files via the Internet

Email is the easiest way to transfer files over the internet. A significant disadvantage of this method is that only small data (photos, text documents, etc.) can be sent via e-mail. Restrictions on the size depend on the used postal service and, as a rule, do not exceed 50 MB. Accordingly, for the transfer of video or other large files, e-mail is not suitable. A prerequisite for using this method is the presence of the mailbox at the sending and receiving side. Let me remind you that anyone can register a mailbox for free. To do it, go to the site of some postal service and fill out the appropriate form. The order of data transfer phone to phone via e-mail is almost the same, regardless of the mail service used:

Log in to your inbox;

Create a new email with the recipient’s e-mail address (or several recipients);

Attach the file to the letter. To do it, there is a special button in the mailbox. After clicking the button, an explorer opens in which you need to point to the file being transferred and be sure to wait until it is complete. This is an attachment to the letter (which uploads to the mail service server). The duration of file attachment depends on the size of the file being transferred and on the speed of the internet connection.

Send a letter.

The recipient of the letter, opening it, will see a link for downloading the attached file to their computer.

Transfer data through file-sharing services

This method allows you to transfer large files over the internet (up to 10 GB or even more). Today, many services provide the ability to get long-term use of a specific part of a storage device hosted on a server on the internet (network storage). Access to such a storage device is password protected. Knowing the password, you can access files stored on it from any computer connected to the global network (you can copy them to your computer, delete, change, add other data to the storage, etc.). Some of these services help you to download files placed on them without having to enter a password. To do it, be sure to know the exact address of this file on the server. This is often used by site owners, placing data in such network storages and publishing their addresses on their sites. When you go to this address (click on the link), the file download starts.