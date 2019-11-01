Passenger Counting: The Benefits of Automated Systems

Automating systems are credited for increased productivity, efficient use of resources, improved safety, and effective time management. The availability to collect, process, and analyze data to give refined statistics has improved the performance of companies that have embraced technology. In the transport industry, there is a given pattern that happens with time or seasons, and automated passenger counting systems can help the company know the trends and make decisions based on the data. Here are the benefits of using automated passenger-counting systems in your transport business.

Flexible adjustment of vehicle capacity

Valuable long-term data collected by the automatic passenger counting system allows public transport companies to know if articulated buses or mini-buses are necessary, how many train units must be deployed, and on which line. It helps them to adjust their vehicle capacities to transport volume optimally. It also helps the companies to adapt on short notice to meet the demand.

Adjusting vehicle equipment according to passengers’ requirements

Automatic passenger counting systems give additional data other than just the number of passengers. Advanced and sophisticated technology can distinguish between baggage and transport-related objects such as wheelchairs, bicycles, and strollers. The sensor system helps to determine the space required in the vehicle and the implementation of wheelchair access ramps as needed.

Determining the optimum vehicle frequency

Having both the historical data and real-time calculation makes passenger flows more transparent and predictable. You can get experts at Eyeride’s new URL who can maintain the system for you and also decode the data quickly. It helps the company to plan optimal vehicle frequency and flexibly adjust throughout the network according to the data collected by the system.

Efficient optimization of routes

The real time-data from automated passenger counting forms an ideal basis for efficient route optimization. It is possible to aggregate the number of passengers from each vehicle, and this helps the company to recognize transport demand quickly and virtually simulate adaptations on the network level.

Guiding passengers based on real-time data

Passengers can be directed to the available seats in the train units while they are still sitting on the platform, which is a way of saving time. It is done by using a color-coded ranking system that mimics traffic lights to indicate the occupancy of the incoming trains. This way of spreading out passengers among the available vehicles is more efficient, and short connection times improve traveling comfort.

It is a basis of determining revenue

Modern passenger counting systems are very accurate, cost-efficient, and work around the clock. The system is equipped with 3D sensors to collect differentiated data, such as the number of adults, children, and transportation-related objects. It helps public transport companies to align their services with international standards. It also forms a basis for accurate revenue determination from the already collected data and real-time data.

Conclusion

Making decisions based on data helps to generate more revenue, predict future trends, and optimize current operational efforts. Automatic passenger counting systems have streamlined the transport industry, saving time and money.