The Most Protected Ways to Transfer the Information

Sending confidential content by e-mail is quite common practice. Unfortunately, people who exchange information are not always able to use such solutions as encrypted e-mail communication, encryption keys or certificates. So how to deal with the situation when the data that we want to send must be quickly and safely delivered to the recipient? In this article, you will learn a couple of ways how to transfer the information securely.

1. 7zip program

The 7zip program enables file compression using the 256-bit key length AES-256 algorithm. Also, to make password cracking more difficult by force methods, the key is saved in the several hundred repetitions. This means that checking every password using generator requires several hundred times more time than in the case of other formats.

2. Guerrilla Mail

Guerrilla Mail is another quite useful tool to send information securely. It’s a disposable and temporary email service. Guerrilla Mail allows you to create a random email address with just one click. It should be noted that the encryption of email messages can be difficult. An easy way to handle this is by copying and pasting the content of the message into the special security package. Another alternative is to use another email configuration through hosts such as Mozilla Thunderbird application.

3. Onionshare

Onionshare is a decent alternative to Google Drive and Dropbox which aren’t very discrete solutions. Onionshare is an open source software that allows the massive transfer of files. This program works by creating a temporary website hosted on the computer that sends the data. After giving the sender the address of the hosting portal, it downloads it and then the site is removed.

4. Cryptocat

This instant messaging service can be added as an extension to a search engine or downloaded as an application on iOS systems. It is one of the most popular encryption tools and is widely used by journalists and activists around the world. Basically, only the recipient and the sender can see the information that is exchanged since when the messages travel through Cryptocat, they are impossible to read. A significant advantage is a possibility of sending documents.

5. Virtual Fax

With the emergence of the Internet, emails, and scanners, the traditional fax machine seems to belong to ancient times. However, among the innovations that facilitate secure document exchange, online faxing is perhaps one of the most significant. Virtual fax system provides you with the opportunity to send fax online using an email account to send and receive faxes.

Nowadays, there are many reasons to incorporate a virtual fax solution to company infrastructure. Virtual fax allows to send and receive encrypted digital documents. It is a very secure information transferring option as it provides strong document protection with appropriate certification and digital signature.

Fax vs. Email

Although the arrival of e-mails has helped to reduce the number of sent and received faxes, the fact is that fax still remains relevant. It’s almost impossible to manipulate the contents of a virtual fax while information present in an email can be hacked quite easily.

A few more tips on how to keep your business or private information secure

Build multiple security mechanisms: A good security system never depends on one product or defense mechanism. Various defenses increase the effectiveness of your security.

Install a log management system: Logs allow you to identify where problems occurred and what their impact was. If you don’t have records, you can’t draw lessons from incidents.

Know where the risks are: If you don’t know where the risks are in your network, you can’t keep them under control. A complete risk analysis maps your business-critical processes, your data, software, devices, networks, users, etc.

Update the security patches: The manufacturer of your computer frequently releases new updates, make sure to install all of them.

Keep your social networks private: Have your Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram account in “private mode,” protect your information from strangers, and only people you have as a friend can access it.

Disable your location in social networks: Keeping it active gives clues to malicious people who can know where you are, what places you visit and if you are at home.

Do not download pirated applications: Many of them have a fraudulent background. Avoid registering on websites using personal data (full name, address, banking information, and social networks)

Review the terms of service: 83 out of 100 apps get access to your contacts, messages and stored files.