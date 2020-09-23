Instagram Has Never Been Bigger or Easier to Manage

Social media is the center of our modern society, and that trend is only going to continue. Working from home, video streaming at faster speeds, the internet is squarely in the center of our society. And Instagram is squarely at the center of the social marketing phenomenon.

Owned by Facebook (for a price of about a billion dollars), Instagram was launched on iOS in 2010 by creators by Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom. The Android version and desktop interface were introduced separately in 2012, with apps for Fire OS and Windows 10 appearing in 2014 and 2016. Instagram was the fourth most-downloaded mobile app between 2010 and 2020.

The industry was first to notice. The SF Weekly gave Instagram the Best Locally Made App web award in 201. In December of that year, none other than Apple Inc. named Instagram that year’s App of the Year. Mashable put Instagram at the top of their 100 best iPhone apps list and was featured in Time’s list of the 50 Best Android Applications for 2013.

And users took notice too. In that single decade, Instagram has secured its place as a social networking giant.

According to Oberlo.com, Instagram has one billion active users, and half of those, a whopping half-billion, using the photo- and video-sharing app every day. The use of the app has increased ten times in less than ten years. Instagram popularized Tweeter’s 2007 innovation, the hashtag, now ubiquitous thanks to Instagram. And it’s popular with the kids; 71 percent of the app’s users are under 35, and the average user spends almost an hour at a time on the app.

All this means that Instagram is central to any good social marketing strategy. Along with Twitter, Youtube, and just a few others, Instagram is crucial to remaining competitive online. Over 71% of businesses in the United States use the app, and half the app’s users follow at least one business.

Instagram even beats out Facebook as a social marketing platform. Instagram can generate up to four times more interactions. And it’s the deciding factor in the final purchase decision of a colossal eighty percent of IG users, called Instagrammers by those in the know.

Instagram’s future continues to be bright, and the social marketing giant is sure to keep attracting new users. In 2020 alone, Instagram is launching Instagram Reels, a feature strongly resembling TikTok so that users can create short videos without security concerns. Instagram is also taking new steps to crack down on bot accounts and highlight its popular Stories feature, where most Instagrammers post their content, even more than on their actual feed!

