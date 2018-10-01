How VPN Can Help Businesses in Prague Achieve Full GDPR Compliance

In the past few months, people have received an email from certain companies stating that they have just updated their Privacy Policy. This is an upshot of a new privacy regulation that has come into effect thanks to the European Union Law. It is called GDPR or the General Data Protection Regulation. The email gesture is a good thing because it shows that companies actually care about people’s personal data and are not just mindlessly acting on the said regulation.

But if you own a company and you also sent the same email to your customers, then you must continue reading. Here is a quick look at how businesses in Prague can get around the GPDR through the use of a VPN to reinforce the trust of customers and clients.

What is GDPR Really About?

First things first: You must understand what GDPR is and how it works. This regulation was accepted on April 27, 2016, but it only took effect on May 25, 2018. While it is simply a piece of EU legislation, businesses or institutions – even outside of the EU – must be fully aware of its implications. Only then can they make sure not to violate it. It is worth noting that the physical location of an organization does not necessarily exempt or shield it from facing the penalties of non-compliance.

What you really need to understand is that the regulation will be applied to each and every businesses selling to or storing personal information about people in Europe, including institutions located in other countries.

Essentially, GDPR allows citizens of the EU and EEA (European Economic Area) to gain full control over their personal information. More importantly, it assures them that this information will be secured and protected across all of Europe.

In case you are wondering, here are some of the countries that will be most affected by GDPR as per the European Union Law:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Republic of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Spain

United Kingdom

GDPR and Its Business Implications

With this new data protection regulation, the consumer is now given greater control over their own data. As for the task of complying said regulation, it heavily falls upon businesses.

As mentioned, GDPR applies to all businesses established in the EU, and this does not take into consideration where data processing takes places. Meaning, even businesses that are deemed non-EU must comply. So whether your business is in Prague or outside the EU territory, it is automatically under the jurisdiction of GDPR as long as you collect and store consumer data.

This is why it is important for companies to start working with a data protection officer or controller who will be in charge of GDPR compliance. Otherwise, they will be facing tough consequences of non-compliance, with fines reportedly reaching 4% of the annual global revenue or 20 million Euros, whichever is greater.

Most people believe that GDRP is simply an IT issue. Actually, it is more than that. Not only does it come with broad-sweeping implications for the entire business, but it also includes the way the latter handles its marketing and sales activities.

How GDPR and VPN Could Work Together

In a world where GDPR now plays a huge role, it is imperative for you to build a foolproof framework around the regulation for your business to respect user data. If this narrative is obvious, which it should be, then having a VPN is the best way to do it right.

Basically, you will need a “virtual switch” that can be used to either pause or resume data collection. Of course, you will still be required to obtain users’ explicit consent for using their data. This is where a VPN can be quite effective.

One more requirement that you should be looking for in a VPN is whether it is available in all operating systems and devices. The ability to send and receive data securely will significantly improve your stance, something that would co-exist with the EU data privacy laws.

There are a lot of bells and whistles involved in the idea of marrying GDPR and VPN. For instance, the VPN you are using must not store any logs, let alone have the ability to give 100% data protection. By using this technology, your business will also come under the purview of the regulation’s provisions. Hence, it only makes sense for you to have a look-see at how your business can harness the power of a VPN. Remember: Staying true to GDPR is not just about compliance; it also projects goodwill for your business.

Conclusion

Data has become a valuable currency in this modern world. Although GDPR opens up a deluge of challenges for businesses, it also creates many opportunities. Companies that are successful in showing that they respect, and value data privacy will gain the trust and loyalty of its customers. Although VPN is a way to achieve GDPR compliance, it should not be the only method that businesses must consider in protecting and securing consumers’ data privacy.