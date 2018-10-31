How Prague Became A Hub For Europe’s Gaming Industry

Prague in recent years has become a hub for Europe’s Gaming Industry, home to a number of seminal events based on everything from smartphone apps, to online casino UK games and even major console titles. We’re going to explore and investigate, what it is about Prague that is attracting so many enthusiasts and companies to host their events in the Czech Republic’s beautiful capital.

The Events

As we’ve already mentioned, Prague plays host to a wide variety of gaming conventions, below we are going to drill down into some of the most popular.

– 4C: Prague

The event said to be driving change in the games industry, 4C: Prague is a game development conference held at the Clarion Congress Hotel at the beginning of October, attracting 1000 visitors every year.

With 90+ speakers, including Florian Stronk Co-Founder & CEO of BravoCompany UK, whose latest multiplayer combat game, Forces of Freedom, has attracted more than 22 million players, 4C: Prague offers great insights into the innovations affecting the European gaming industry.

Tickets range from €75 for students to €160 for a standard ticket.

– Prague Gaming Summit

The self-proclaimed ‘most interesting gaming conference in the region’, the Prague Gaming summit brings together over 125 delegates every year for a unique and solely focused networking event.

Paying particular attention to the industry trends that will shape the business for millennials; the Prague Gaming Summit has panels for eSports, Virtual Sports, Daily Fantasy Sports and the use of AI in sports betting.

Industry attendees at the latest iteration of the summit included betting giants, such as NetEnt and NMI gaming.

– For Games

The biggest Trade Fair for video games and interactive entertainment held in Europe, For Games, is for the fans. Arranging a number of exhibitions based on action, adventure and arcade games, as well as cosplay competitions and a dedicated Esports stage, the event attracted 52,000 visitors last year alone.

Taking place in the Expo Praha Venue in Letnany, Prague, For Games even held the final for the most recent final of the Counter-Strike Tiger Masters Esports competition, which saw the winners take $4400 home for their spoils.

Why Prague?

The only question that remains is why are so many gaming events choosing to make Prague their home?

Well aside from the obvious, vibrant atmosphere, varied culture and incredible nightlife to enjoy after the conference’s end, it’s due to the capital’s diverse range of venues where conferences can be held.

Prague is one of the few capitals in the world where you can hold a conference in a 14th-century castle, open park, vineyard and huge expo hall. These picturesque settings provide the perfect backdrop, for creatives within the gaming industry to inspire innovation and collaboration.

What’s more, with Prague being such a popular destination, there are many accommodation options at varied prices that attendees of conferences can take advantage of.