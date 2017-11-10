How Modern Day Streaming Will Take Over Television

We often hear people getting addicted to Netflix or streaming videos of their favorite shows on the internet. Once upon a time cable connection was the only way to watch your current favorite shows. But standing at the end of 2017, we can observe and say that the intrusion made by online videos and streaming services has become the biggest threat to the existence of cable TV. People who once were entirely dependent on the cable connection are now readily watching their favorite shows on the internet at their convenient timings. A survey proves that more than four percent of households has been subscribed to video streaming services.

It is quite true that the online streaming is mainly threatening the existence of cable TV. However, there are a lot of people all over the world who still prefer the old cable TV over online streaming. The old school people couldn’t find it useful for them, and that is one of the leading reasons even after the availability of some of the best services such as Netflix, Sling, as well as Hulu, the cable or satellite TV still exists in almost every part of the world.

Statistically Proven

One of the recent study on this subject shows that more than 54% of the users have switched to online movie streaming services in the past few years and the number is still growing at a breakneck pace. One of the preeminent and headmost reasons for this is the service providers are known to offer error-free services that are best in every aspect and comes with a diverse array of benefits. In another study, it has been stated that most of the people go for streaming services just to watch their favorite TV shows and series. Their population is substantially higher than those who considered it for watching movies. Most of the people who prefer online streaming are under the age of 17 to 25 years. However, middle and old age people are still loyal to the cable and satellite TV.

Reasons For Decreasing Number of Cable TV Viewers

Since last few years, it has been seen that the subscription cost of cable and satellite TV has increased all over the world and the rise is actually too high. The price is now almost same as an online streaming service. As a matter of fact, we also behold some auspicious pocket-friendly plans when it comes to OTT services.

If compared, there are more features in the streaming service than cable or satellite service. OTT service like Sling has come up with numerous tempting services – the subscriber can choose the set of channels that he wants to perceive at a much affordable rate. There is a wide variety of content available on such platforms. In fact, the subscriber can also stream the service with more than one device at a time (on a single account), the apt instances for this would surely be Netflix (6 devices) and Hulu. Though, some of the providers have restricted the usage of the service up to 2 devices (max). This has emphasized a lot because many people can’t afford multiple cable connections, so they opt for OTT services. Thus, a lot of people have been attracted towards it. In addition to this, another factor that has contributed towards this matter is the blooming network disputes in cable services. The same has caused a lot of frustration among the viewers, and they are switching to the streaming services.

It is also true that some of the cable companies in different parts of the world have started joining hands with the OTT companies and are planning to work together. In fact, a few of them have already integrated online programming with their set of boxes.

Why Is Video Streaming Gaining Popularity?

One of the solid truth of the present time is the fact that internet is gaining popularity with each passing second. This has attracted the attention of streaming companies who are making their services available on the World Wide Web and enabling users to access them reliably. There is no upper limit on the type of devices you have, people can watch their favorite stuff on demand anytime. Another fact is internet TV apps are highly reliable, and they are frequently updated. This doesn’t just provide the error-free streaming services but also transform the experience of subscribers up to an excellent extent.

Are There Any Cons Associated With Video Streaming?

Well, the fact is that quality is the one major factor that is contributing to the success of most of the companies offering streaming services. However, with the increase in the number of users, the quality is going down. There have been reports that the pictures often freeze while watching the live content. Buffering problems often result in losing the interest of subscribers. In addition to this, there is another major issue with online streaming, and, i.e., people use different types of devices. It is not always necessary that their compatibility level and internet speed is equal. They may have a significant viewing experience or not.

Conclusion

Television is a medium by which people are connected to each other indirectly. The demand for TV which brings some characters and their stories to the audience would never go down. People following a particular show would always wait eagerly to know what would happen next. Just now the scenario has changed in such a way that technology helps the mass to view their favorite shows according to the time they wish to watch them. This, in turn, is changing the overall fate of cable connection of television and people are getting glued to taking up streaming services.