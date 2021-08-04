How to determine whether you should download and install a specific sports betting application for Android and iOS?

People use their handheld devices for different things, and online betting is one of them. Since modern smartphones and tablets have good system specifications, they allow users to play their favorite casino games and bet on sports. All they need is a reliable internet connection, and they can have a fully-fledged betting experience wherever they go.

Since betting on a mobile device is popular, almost every online bookie decided to optimize its mobile website or create an application. As a result, choosing the best option isn’t as easy as it might seem, especially for people who don’t have a lot of experience.

Here are some things that you should do to determine whether a given mobile app for Android and iOS is worth it.

Check whether they are available on Google Play and the App Store

The first thing that you should do after checking these sports betting applications from Silentbet is to make sure they are available on Google Play and the App Store. As you know, those two places will let you download and install a given application in a matter of seconds. Needless to say, most people who want to bet on the go will be more than happy if they have the chance to get the apps from there.

Apple fans shouldn’t have any problems downloading and installing the app from the App Store, but this isn’t the case when it comes down to Android. Google is one of the companies whose strict rules prevent most operators from providing an app on the platform. Fortunately, some brands found a way to bypass the regulations by creating their apk files.

Make sure that the mobile app has at least the same things found on the desktop platform

Every punter wants to use a mobile application that has unique features, promotions, and cool bonuses. Although some of the sports betting apps found on Silentbet will give you access to those things, others are not that advanced. That’s why you have to make sure that the mobile app will allow you to use the same stuff available on the desktop platform.

Fortunately, the majority of online bookies know how to make mobile copies of their desktop sites. This means that you should be able to use absolutely everything found on the platform.

Try to check whether the app receives regular updates

People who decide to use a given online bookie’s mobile website don’t have to worry about installing the latest updates because the operator will do that automatically. Sadly, this isn’t the case for mobile apps because you will have to manually download and install every update.

For some reason, many gambling operators do not release new updates regularly. This means that if you choose such a brand, you won’t be able to avail yourself of the newest offers and features. You can avoid this problem by checking the app’s update log before downloading and installing it on your device.