How Artificial Intelligence is Improving the Web Hosting Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is still making an entrance in the digital and technology field, but unlike virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), it has been widely embraced, thanks to its diverse uses and applications.

Artificial intelligence is now applied in different sectors, including Human Resource, security and even in web hosting solutions. Top companies like KnownHost.com are now integrating AI to help their clients get the most from their platforms.

Have a look at how AI is improving the web hosting industry:

Enhanced security

With the rising levels of cyber-attacks and other insecurities, business owners are paying more attention to the security of their customer and website data. Cybercriminals are using more advanced malware and sophisticated techniques to try and gain access to the victim’s network. Thus, it is becoming hard for businesses to keep track, let alone to protect themselves against such attacks.

The great thing about integrating Artificial Intelligence solution is that it’s able to identify encrypted patterns and threats as they develop, and alert someone before it’s late. Meaning, when a business uses the predictive power of machine learning and analytics, then it’s possible for them to get an alert whenever their domain becomes the target.

Self-repairing and updating systems

Digital platforms, whether it’s a website or social media account, require routine maintenance to assess any potential issues and also make sure that they are functioning optimally. However, maintenance is often expensive, since they require professional attention. That’s why more companies are integrating Artificial Intelligence into their web hosting system to help carry out self-repairs.

Although AI doesn’t still match up to the human intelligence, it is capable of helping people to perform their tasks more effectively. When a web hosting environment inspects itself, identifies potential issues before they blow out of proportion and performs some repairs or preventative updates or when a system is able to fix minor issues by itself, then it can go a long way in freeing the web and IT teams from some duties, so they can focus on optimizing performance.

Also, artificial intelligent systems can learn how to notify human professionals should they fail to handle the issue themselves. Although this is still new, the ability to perform self-scan, diagnose and repair is a major benefit for businesses to ensure that their hosting company includes Artificial Intelligence in what they offer.

Improve the performance of domain names

At the most basic, Artificial Intelligence has a built-in ability to identify patterns and recognize them again when particular signs occur within coded or data environments. A great way for companies to use AI’s performance recommendation when looking for the best web hosting experience is to monitor the traction and longevity of their URL over time. Since the algorithms can learn how to look for anything, one can integrate a data mining exercise into a URL and measure the amount of traffic they generate and the duration, to give them an idea of domain selection.

Due diligence

The online market presents a range of software and programs to help check whether a domain name is available or already taken; however, even the most reputable platforms can sometimes slip when it comes to credit and registration. With AI, companies can protect themselves against any unexpected accusations and surprises since programs can learn how to track domain names that match. By receiving continuous feedback about peers who are making a profit from a URL or term that they own, organizations can stay on top of mountains of data – namely domain registrations with branding issues.