Guide to Building an IoT-based App

The Internet of Things (IoT) is gradually entering our everyday lives and transforming the way we used to use the things around us. The high popularity of this concept caused the rapid Internet of Things application development. More and more IT companies offer their services in building software for IoT. Such applications are also called Smart Apps.

The term Internet of Things denotes the network that combines physical objects in the real world and provides smooth data exchange between them without human involvement. To do so, IoT uses electronic equipment such as wireless sensors, software, actuators, cameras, and computer devices. The internet connection is also supported by different kinds of cable and wireless links. The first ones are presented by Twisted Pair, coaxial and fiber optic cables. The wireless connection is ensured by Bluetooth, NFC technology, cellular (radio) network. Overall Internet of Things operations is based on the machine-to-machine principle of work.

Where is IoT used?

IoT applications are used in numerous areas. Here are the most popular ones of them:

Healthcare

Smart homes

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

The IoT concept is actively implemented in hospitals and clinics. Smart apps help to monitor patients’ conditions, conduct diagnostics, and also control the environment inside the healthcare centers (temperature, moisture), preserve medical products. IoT applications can also automatically determine treatments using the received results of the patient’s analyses.

Smart Homes

In developed countries, automated intelligent houses are a common thing. Embedded software based on IoT concept manages all systems in the house. For example, it controls the levels of consumption of energy resources (gas, water, electricity) and also provides security and remote control over the house. All processes are made in the background, and rarely require the owner’s supervision.

Logistics

Logistics companies may be the ones who use IoT technologies in their work the most. IoT uses data received from GPS trackers, antennas, and RFID tags to track the location of the trucks and transported goods in real time. The main benefit is that software based on the IoT concept supports even low-performance mobile devices.

Retail

The retail sphere also can greatly benefit from developing apps based on the Internet of Things. Monitoring the conditions of goods during the delivery and providing consumers with special offers based on location, acceptable price, and personal preferences (aka intelligent shopping) are possible with creating high-tech IoT software.

Manufacturing

Although manufactures still use mostly “machine-to-machine” principle in their software, which is similar to the IoT concept but has a somewhat simpler structure. However, gradually, manufacturers are integrating IoT solutions in their existing applications. One of the examples is the optimization of production tasks (product quality control, equipment management, etc.) with IoT-based software.

How to develop an IoT-based app?

To create an application based on the IoT concept, one should follow the four basic steps:

Find the right hardware Choose where to store collected data. Develop a backend. Develop a frontend.

Ensuring data safety is a top priority while developing IoT-based applications. It’s important to think of ways to secure the information collected from devices and transmitted to the cloud. Usually, data encryption is used for these purposes.