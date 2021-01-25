Direct Mails vs E-Mails: 6 Pointers to Opt-Out The Best

Email marketing is an energetic and potent approach to connect with your existing and prospective clients. Though emails have existed almost forever now, they have definitively not gone old. Think about it, do you know anyone who does not have an email address? More than half of the global population now uses email. According to Statista, in 2019, global email users amounted to 3.9 billion users. This figure is set to grow to 4.3 billion users in 2023.

Be it any kind of business, email marketing lets you reach your target audience 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The biggest advantages of email marketing are the time and effort saved to reach customers. However, not all emails are received equally by the customers. Generic emails do not truly invite engagement from the users, most of the times, the readers overlook them as they offer nothing that catches the eyes. What attracts the subscribers are the email campaigns that address them directly. Here is where direct personalized emails prove to be a boon.

Let us see how personalized emails campaigns better for your business compared to regular emails:

Increases your chance of getting noticed:

Starting from a personalized subject line to the body of the email, everything has an impact on your clients. Studies show emails with personalized subject lines are 26% more likely to be opened than regular email subjects. For example, if the greeting says, ‘Hi John’ instead of ‘Hi Sir’, there are high chances that the reader would want to know who is writing this email. This is how a much-personalized email campaign is one of the sure-shot ways to get attention as compared to regular emails.

Let you target specific audiences:

The major privilege of investing in a personalized email marketing campaign is that it lets you reach a specific group of users. This is where data collection and content relevance come into pictures. Dividing your prospects into individual segments and creating specific marketing content in terms of email design and language gets you striking engagement. Hire a smart email marketing expert who can weave customer choices into your email campaign and make marketing emails a personalized experience to boost brand awareness and lead conversions.

Allows you to give out better recommendations while boosting sales:

Personalization today has gone much beyond just addressing customers by their first name. Pitching a perfect product to the customer is almost selling a product. If you know your customers well, you can recommend the products that they need. 80% of shoppers state they enjoy receiving personalized product recommendations from brands. Presenting customers with a vague and irrelevant list of products would not only be unengaging, but it might also just be a big turnoff for them.

So, collecting information from customers and using it for your email marketing campaign creates a win-win situation for both you and your audiences. Personalized product recommendations on emails introduce patrons to the products that are well suited for their needs. This helps your business create demand for your products and services while making their shopping experience delightful.

Email personalization promotes lasting customer relationships:

According to statistics, 62% of consumers are happy to respond to personalized email messages from brands. If the customers receive regular personalized marketing messages from you; they look forward to your emails. This can help your business carve out a deeper association with your audiences. Not only does personalization allow you to reach your customers with the relevant content, but it also opens a two-way communication channel. When customers can communicate with you regularly, they can trust you and this helps you improve your products, services, and overall business strategy.

Enhances customer re-engagement:

Most businesses have faced the problem of disengaged customers for different reasons. Email marketing personalization and automation can help you keep not only existing customers engaged , but it can also make cold leads warm again. For example, an automated personal message at regular intervals can affect the readers. To re-engage your previous subscribers, signing up for a personalized re-engagement email campaign could do the trick. Tell them you would like to hear from them by sending them feedback forms and quick surveys. Getting their attention with special offers and targeted content can make them follow your brand again.

Maximizes your ROI:

Personalizing your email campaign helps capitalize on your investment as compared to running a regular email campaign. Research shows that personalized email campaigns receive 29 percent higher email open rates and 41 percent higher click-through rates than ordinary emails. Not only does it ensure instant engagement with existing and target clientele, but it also makes them feel important.

Personalizing your email campaign is a brilliant method to improve your open rates, reply rates, and click-through rates directly or indirectly having a positive effect on your sales and profits.

Author Bio

Chris is the Director of InboxArmy, a full-service email marketing agency that specializes in providing email marketing services from production to deployment. He has worked directly with Fortune 500 companies, retail giants, nonprofits, SMBs, and government bodies in all facets of their email marketing services and email campaign management programs for almost 2 decades. Chris’s success track record covers building email programs at competitive email marketing pricing and using data-driven strategies to turn around underperforming accounts.