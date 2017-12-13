Cybersecurity: How to Protect Your Company Against Ransomware

Ransomware attacks have become one of the hardest to solve problems of our century. Unlike decreasing in frequency, they’ve managed to do quite the opposite. Malicious software created by hackers is becoming more and more dangerous as the people behind them find new ways to attack important content on people’s computers.

Individual users aren’t the only ones affected by cyber threats. Recent problems, such as the WannaCry episode, have damaged essential files and documents stored by businesses around the world. Small, medium and large companies are in constant danger of malware. Their IT departments are hard at work to prevent large-scale issues from affecting them. Many businesses have had a lot to suffer from cyber attacks. Some of them have even closed down while others are looking for ways to prevent.

According to a report issued by Kaspersky, a business has to deal with ransomware threats every 40 seconds. Which makes it almost impossible to assure complete safety for computers. Hackers will always find a way to do damage. There are plenty of vulnerable spots when we talk about PCs. No matter how many times people are advised to take necessary precautions, malware attacks still happen. There are, however, certain steps that, once followed to a tee, help reduce a device’s vulnerability. You’ll discover some of the most important ones in today’s post!

Employees must practice cautiousness

One of the best ways for a hacker to send malicious software to a computer is via emails. Employees receive them daily, but not all of them are safe. Tell them to make sure a document or a link received by email isn’t suspicious before they download or click on it.

If they don’t know the person sending the message, they better delete it. Also, keep in mind that if your employee isn’t expecting an attached document from a co-worker, that email needs to be erased at once.

Use an effective security solution

The computers your employees use for work should feature strong security products. Make sure the antivirus software your IT department installs on computers is updated on a regular basis. There are many top-notch antiviruses around, in fact, choosing just one might seem downright impossible. You can read more about them and pick the best one for your company from this list of top-rated security suites. Also, make sure the one you decide to opt for comes with behavior-based detection tools and a strong firewall.

Make copies of important files

Many companies don’t realize just how essential backups are. Especially if they have critical documents stored on their employees’ computers. Losing them after a cyber attack will not only affect them but their clients as well. To prevent that, you should create regular backups.

This can be done via three methods. One of them is through network attached drives. Other options are using a cloud or an external device. To feel even better protected in case of a ransomware attack, use all three options at the same time.

Allow Windows to install recent updates

In the past, Microsoft has been accused of not rolling out enough updates or the ones they sent to users weren’t safe or stable enough. Times have changed, and Windows is now receiving regular updates that make it more secure and better overall.

Let it perform these necessary updates whenever it tells you to. It’s the best way to avoid vulnerabilities and, by extension, future ransomware threats.

Perform regular BC/DR testing

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (known as BC/DR) tests are essential for a company. They make sure that, if data is affected by a cyber attack, the company can easily retrieve it, build the infrastructure again and then continue its objectives within 2-3 days from the malware threat.

Make sure VPNs time out automatically

A virtual private network, or VPN in short, is used by many device owners or businesses. The latter use them as a way to let employees work with a company network from outside their office. The problem is, these VPNs stay open way too long. This is why your IT department should make sure they time out automatically. If they don’t, hackers will send malicious software to steal every sensitive data within reach.

Create strong passwords and manage them accordingly

It’s no secret that having a password means fewer worries than not having one. Before you create a password, make sure it contains no less than eight symbols, numbers, and letters (uppercase or lowercase). When you’re done, look for a password manager if you want to feel safer.

Cyber attacks haven’t yet disappeared from our lives. If you’re a business and you worry about it, it’s not hard to protect your company against ransomware. There are certain steps to follow, and they will keep your assets well-protected.