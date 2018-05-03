CyberCentral 2018: Prague Hosts Leading Cybersecurity Conference

Prague, with all its great attractions, seems to have set itself on the international radar as a destination preferred not only by tourists but by businessmen and professionals, too. During April 11-13, 2018, Prague hosted an international conference designed explicitly for cybersecurity professionals, namely the prestigious CyberCentral annual conference.

3 Streams, 30 Experts, 1 City

Running for the 8th year in a row, CyberCentral is devoted to bringing together leading experts across the IT and cybersecurity sectors. It is a forum for practitioners and influential presenters from the industry to exchange information, ideas, business stories and hands-on practical solutions to problems common within the profession. In Prague, more than 100 attendees gathered to make good use of the presentations, the workshops and the strategic case study analysis, along with lectures focused on the technical aspect of things. The program was structured along three streams that attendees could choose from, making it selecting which events to attend that much easier. The streams included a summit one, a technical one and a strategic one, each tailored according to the needs of the participants and the presenters. More than 30 speakers helped industry leaders better prepare for 2018 by delivering 37 strategic and technical solutions within the 3 days of the conference.

Conference Highlights and Trends

Among the highlights of the event were practical workshops focused on the hottest trends in infosec, including one on social engineering on the corporate level, led by Ioan-Cosmin Mihai, and one delivered by Milan Pikula that focused on interactions between Red Teams (attacking) and Blue Teams (defending) in cybersecurity simulations. Among the hottest topics discussed were network security, the upcoming GDPR, blockchain technology and general trends in one of the year’s biggest challenges, data security, an issue that is proving a major headache in the business world as developments like big data and cloud environments make it harder to follow data security compliance requirements. Participants also had a chance to listen to the man dubbed “Britain’s greatest fraudster”: Tony Sales turned to cybercrime at just 13 years of age and was able to steal from online consumers a sum of £30 million within six years. After being sentenced to 12 months in 2010, he decided to join the forces of good and become a fraud prevention specialist, working with the UK Home Office.

The Networking Side of CyberCentral 2018

Attendees were also able to listen to David Hitchcock, an FBI expert, and Rastislav Janota, a member of the Management Board of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security, as well as watch a live demonstration by Tobias Schrödel, also known as Germany’s – and probably the world’s best – IT comedian, who explains technical flaws in unparalleled and relatable manner. Last but not least, the organizers made sure that the fun element of the conference was not lost and that everyone enjoyed a good night out to explore Prague – especially with the April 13 afterparty that was famous to take place in a secret location. Global conferences are as much about getting informed as they are about networking, and participants were encouraged to make industry connections and lasting friendships thanks to CyberCentral’s elaborate networking program.

Among the highlights of the event – and probably the one thing that every participant, regardless of the stream they attended, enjoyed in common – was Cybeer, the beer that CyberCentral had uniquely crafted for the occasion.