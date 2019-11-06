Customizing Your SEO Strategy for Specific Niches

As you may already know, a niche is a particular portion of a target audience or a market. Because of this, a website that feeds a specific niche will not be interested in having the masses drawn to its homepage.

Naturally, they only want visitors that are interested in the niche they are promoting. It makes SEO niches deliver just the targeted content and nothing else!

If you want to customize your website for a specific niche, you will also have to customize – and personalize – your SEO strategy in that particular niche.

For example, if you want to connect a law firm internet marketing with potential clients or interested people, then you will need an SEO strategy guided towards law and internet marketing.

Depth of Efforts

When customizing an SEO strategy, you will have to take into account the niche, and the competition implies that niche, as well as the required effort for your strategy to come on top!

The depth of your efforts, while depending on what we’ve just mentioned, must be big enough to fulfill your niche and SEO goals.

You have to determine whether you want to use SEO for branding and mindshare, for raw traffic, for eCommerce sales, for direct marketing or lead acquisition, for reputation management, or ideological influence.

You have to choose a goal that will help your business. If you pick the target correctly, you will have no issues coming up with your tactics.

Research and Research Again

To defeat the competition that comes with your niche, you have to start with proper niche research. Naturally, this implies market, competitor, and keyword research.

All three have to be carefully analyzed if you want to create a strong SEO strategy for a specific niche. If you skip keyword or even competitor research, then your strategy will lack what it needs to come out on top.

The Research is Not Done

If you didn’t figure it out already, a proper SEO strategy is mostly based on research. Besides the market, competitor, and keyword research, you also have to engage in content, link, on-page SEO, and social media research.

First, you have to find out how much content your competitors are writing, then which ones have bad link profiles, and then how they are using keywords on their websites.

Naturally, you cannot stop here! You must then determine how you can amplify your content’s social reach – to overcome your competitors’ – as well as put keywords to better use and improve your link profile.

The Bottom Line

Customizing your SEO strategy for specific niches means knowing absolutely everything about your niche of choice, the competitors it comes with, its market, social media, keywords, and so on!

Almost anyone out there knows how to SEO. Therefore, if they do their research and, bluntly put, get their hands on the most vital information possible. They’ll know precisely how to customize their SEO strategy for a particular niche properly!