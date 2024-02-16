Beyond the Buzzer: Why Businesses Prioritize Modern Visitor Management

The impressions formed in your lobby on a visitor’s first arrival can leave lasting ripples in their minds. Imagine a young, bright man showing up for an interview at your prestigious firm. He expected a professional welcome. Instead, your receptionist scrambled to find him on a printed schedule while others stood awkwardly waiting to be checked in.

So much for good first impressions.

Every client and guest encounter builds your reputation in today’s service-oriented business landscape. Beyond improving security protocols, companies now recognize visitor management as pivotal in projecting competence while collecting data to streamline operations.

Modern visitor management systems (VMS) do more than buzz people into locked doors. The right solutions enhance your brand’s technology-enabled experiences. In this article, we will explore the reasons forward-thinking companies now make visitor systems a priority.

The Cost of Inefficiency: Challenges of Outdated Systems

In many offices today, visitors still endure tedious sign-in procedures on paper ledgers before awkwardly getting ushered by waiting escorts. Without digitization, tracking people within your building will become next to impossible.

Moreover, data collection could be more manageable, hampering insights on customer engagement. Such disjointed experiences must convey a brand’s competence while posing security risks with proper vetting. Do keycards do the trick? Not! They can be easily borrowed by unauthorized parties without safeguards.

However, one of the most significant pain points of legacy visitor management systems is that they may need to integrate better with other security or administrative systems, such as access control or employee databases. This lack of integration can create data silos and hinder communication between different departments.

However, streamlined modern solutions are slowly making headway into many modern and smart companies. Projecting significant growth, the visitor management software market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $2.7 billion by 2032, fueled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

Your firm must pay attention to first impressions in fiercely competitive landscapes where every handshake matters.

Beyond Security: The Benefits of Modern VMS

You would not want any unauthorized individual to gain access to your mecca. This is fundamental to any efficient access management system. But, at the same time, you would not like to stall the entry for desired individuals, such as employees and customers.

So, as a business, you have to manage the inflow of people with secured access. This is where a modern visitor management system comes into the picture.

According to Greetly, these systems go beyond basic security to enhance experiences through automation and data-driven insights. Take, for example, an instant online registration kiosk with a database linked to your VMS. This station will likely reduce wait times while capturing visitor information in pre-approved databases.

Add to that a piece of mobile software, synced with your VMS, that interacts with your employees and visitors before their physical presence on-site, ensuring a smooth entry process!

How about a smart building system that can watch over its occupants and improve safety, security, and efficiency? You can integrate such real-time on-site surveillance with your VMS. This would help the visitor management software provide real-time alerts to the employees in the building and even control access for enhanced security.

Let us understand this with the help of an example. Say your building has caught fire, and people inside need immediate and urgent evacuation. Your smart building surveillance system feeds the relief and evacuation teams live images. Moreover, your visitor management system, which has everyone’s login data in the building, can send alerts to each of them.

It is also possible that your software team has designed a preset message that goes to everyone along with the alert. This preset message can be an evacuation protocol for people stuck in the building to adhere to.

Additionally, well-designed systems make positive, memorable impacts on visitors themselves.

Remember that your customer can always turn their back on you at the slightest displeasure. They are bombarded with options; if not you, then some company else!

A Few Real-Life Cases That Leveraged VMS

University of Alabama (UA)

UA was one of the first universities to switch to smartphone-based mobile ID cards for its students. This system was much more than just unlocking doors.

Students could use their mobile IDs to pay for on-campus meals and other commercial activities. The process was simple. For students, all their expenses were tied to their unique smart IDs. For each vendor on campus, a student ID acted as a digital signature that tracked their expenses.

For example, student A goes to shop B to purchase something worth $4. For B, the student’s account is automatically updated with expenses worth $4. A, the student, can pay for everything at once, in the end!

This streamlined a lot of student activities outside of classrooms.

Deutsche Bank

When global financial leader Deutsche Bank relocated New York offices to the former Time Warner Center in 2021, designing healthy, secure workspaces stood paramount amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Today, their visitor management technology allows Deutsche Bank to pre-screen all entries for proof of vaccination, as per corporate policies aligned with public health measures.

The integrated security system enables employees to present customized ID badges with embedded vaccination status credentials required to unlock access gates and elevators. Approved visitors also undergo scheduled health attestations before site access, while automated contact tracing features support incident response protocols.

As large enterprises aspire towards responsible repopulation planning, Deutsche Bank’s case shows the value of modernized visitor management in fusing public health, technology, and inclusion.

Silverstein Properties

Seeking to redefine tenant experiences, New York real estate company Silverstein Properties implemented an innovative visitor management platform, leveraging mobile wallets, at their flagship 7 World Trade Center property. The system issues customized digital ID badges for accessing amenities from employee and guest Apple Wallets.

Badge credentials authorize entry into floors, fitness centers, and VIP lounges. Here, the employee or the guest needs to scan their phones for the locks to open.

Moreover, digital data enables real-time permission changes and instant revocations when needed.

In addition to enhancing security, the technology provides valuable insights into attendance patterns. Timestamp validations against user Apple Wallets upon entry and exit provide data on utilization rates, aiding in payroll decisions and contact tracing efforts.

Updating visitor management should be a priority for your enterprise. Streamlining experiences through pre-registrations, instant badging, and integration with security programs benefits companies and guests alike.

The time is ripe for you to evaluate VMS options that align with your needs. Whether you require basic access controls or VIP concierge functionalities, today’s flexible platforms balance greetings with oversight for lasting positive impressions.