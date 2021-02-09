Best Sports Apps for Android and iOS

Every day there are several thousand sports games. It is simply impossible to keep track of all the games, but you want to know about all the successes and failures of your favorite teams. Sports applications come to the rescue, providing all the information the fan needs. In this article, Telecomasia.net tells you about the most interesting services.

MyScore

MyScore provides news about a wide variety of sports, from the usual soccer and hockey to the exotic netball and bandy. A total of 32 sports, including minor leagues, are supported.

Each sport can be personalized – add the required leagues or teams to favorites to be displayed at the top of the list.

Within each league, a list of sports events for today is available. Each event can be set as favorites to receive push notifications. Also, the tournament table is available here.

In the event section, you can find brief statistics, the results of past games, as well as the standings and other information about the championship. Some games have text broadcasts. The app even shows the odds of the bookmakers. From time to time, banner ads appear that cannot be disabled.

365Scores

The English 365Scores app collects information on 10 sports, from soccer and hockey to rugby and volleyball.

Each sport is placed on its screen, there is no confusion. There is an option to show current events and sort by time.

There is a lot of information on the page of an individual match including team lineups, standings in LIVE mode, stats of previous meetings, match statistics. There are also video recordings of goals and a display of related tweets. The text broadcast is visualized.

You can collect a list of your favorite championships and teams to keep track of all related information like news, transfers, videos, tweets.

The disadvantage of the app is that it is filled with both banner and full-screen ads. Deactivation is based on the purchase of a subscription.

SofaScore

The developers of SofaScore claim to track more than 500 leagues, which means thousands of sporting events every day. A total of 20 sports are collected here.

You can sort your favorite sports and leagues in the order you want. We did not forget about the archive, the service stores statistics for several years.

The amount of information about an event depends on the popularity of the league. Usually, there are standings, detailed statistics of the current meeting, as well as the results of previous matches. As a rule, there is a text broadcast. Of the unusual features, there is information about the broadcast, as well as betting odds.

You can add interesting leagues, teams, and events to favorites, the application supports push notifications. The sports news section is not personalized.

To disable ads, you will need to make a one-time payment.

LiveScore

There are only five sports in LiveScore, soccer, hockey, basketball, tennis, and cricket.

This Android and iOS app can be considered a benchmark in terms of looks and usability. A minimum of elements, while the most necessary ones are in plain sight.

The sports and settings are in the side menu. The default page contains the most important events of the coming days, and a detailed calendar for the week is also available. You can pin your favorite leagues to the top of the list. Separately, you can see a list of current games. Unfortunately, the news aggregator is only available for soccer.

Any match can be added to favorites, after that you will receive notifications about the events.

The disadvantage is that the banner ads in the app can not be disabled.