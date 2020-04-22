The Best Selling Phones of 2019 Reviewed

2019 was an incredible year for mobile phones, with the launch of groundbreaking new models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and others, making it one of the most competitive years for phone sales.

With everyone racing to launch models with the best camera, longest battery life, as well as the slimmest and smoothest design, 2019 saw the introduction of the most sophisticated phones yet. With a lot of competition out there, it’s almost impossible to buy a ‘bad’ phone these days, but that also makes it difficult to decide on the right phone for you.

Check out the best selling phones of 2019 to help you decide on your next phone.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple has led the way for years with the iPhone, but it has faced a lot of growing competition from other brands like Samsung, Google, and Huawei in recent years. Last September saw the launch of Apple’s newest phone series, with the iPhone 11 launching alongside a Pro and Pro Max version, offering a range of size and buying choices for consumers.

Described as having ‘just the right amount of everything,’ the latest iPhone release certainly delivers. It has a dual-camera system featuring an ultra-wide lens, perfect for capturing all of your precious moments. It even features a night mode option, helping to capture crisp photos even in the dark.

Other key features in the iPhone 11 are its robust, water-resistant design, featuring the most hardened glass in the world. It also contains an A13 Bionic chip, providing a lot of power to this impressive phone, as well as all-day battery life.

While the iPhone 11 is a great phone, it’s price point means it’s not to everyone’s taste. There are more affordable models out there promising to deliver equal, if not better, photos, as well as slimmer models that are lighter and easier to carry around.

But an iPhone is an iPhone, and if you’re already a fan, then chances are you’ll love it.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Ten years of innovation led to the creation of the Samsung Galaxy S10, the best selling model that features both style and substance. With its 6.1inch screen and close to the edge-to-edge display, it’s a phone that looks great and is capable of everything you’d expect your phone to do. With this model, Samsung moved its touch identification to the front, putting it in line with other models like the iPhone, providing a more practical unlock solution.

Need to help out a friend with some boosted power? The Samsung Galaxy S10 includes Wireless PowerShare, allowing another wireless charging phone user to charge from the phone, as well as other wireless charging devices such as earbuds.

With amazing features and stylish design, the Galaxy S10 is a great phone. Now that the newer S20 has been released, there is some great value Samsung Galaxy S10 deals out there that will help you enjoy this top-class phone for less. As one of 2019’s top sellers, you’ll soon see why Samsung is dominating global phone sales today.

Apple iPhone XR

Launched in 2018 as an update to the revolutionary iPhone X series, the iPhone XR has a lot of features that make it such a popular seller. For a start, it comes in several colors, making it a popular choice for the youth market.

The iPhone XR boasts a great battery life, as well as a great display. While it doesn’t feature the OLED standard used by other phones (including its sister phone, the XS), this doesn’t detract from what is still an impressive phone. The camera takes excellent quality photos, although newer models on the market have now overshadowed this.

The iPhone XR is the right size for those who don’t want an extra bulky phone in their hands, as well as featuring all of Apple’s cool features.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Officially Europe’s best selling phone of 2019, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is a budget phone that doesn’t feel like one. Even at a low price point, the A50 still has a fantastic camera, featuring three cameras that can help you take some fantastic photos.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 has a smooth design, particularly on the back of the phone, with its ultra-reflective back providing some wonderful hues that make this an attractive model. Another feature that makes the Samsung Galaxy A50 so popular is that it still features a classic headphone jack, which is always a feature many phone users covet and make use out of. It also has an excellent battery life, which is ideal for those who are on the go all day.

While the A50 is a capable phone, it lacks the pizazz of more premium phones like the Apple iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy series but is ideal for someone looking for a high-quality phone at a reasonable price.

Providing excellent value for money, the A50 features everything you could need from a smartphone, without the premium price. A sturdy, stylish design, as well as some fantastic in-built features, makes it a popular model all over the world and looks set to be a big seller in 2020 too.

The phone market is constantly evolving as manufacturers race to deliver the next best thing. If you look at the evolution of phones, you’ll see that a lot has changed in recent years, signaling some great things to come in the future. For now, this list of 2019’s best sellers can give you the information you need to help you buy your next phone.