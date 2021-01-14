The Best Cameras To Capture Your Backpacking Adventures

Introduction

One reason why backpackers backpack is because they wish to take in the sights of nature so that they can cherish those beautiful heavenly sights forever. Therefore, a good, lightweight camera that produces quality photographs is a backpacker’s best friend so that they can have a record of all those beautiful moments and views. Not to mention that getting the expert camper tents will be the cherry on top of any trip! Here are some of the best cameras to bring along on your backpacking adventures.

Olympus TG-5 Waterproof Camera

Olympus has been a trusted brand for over a century and the Olympus TG-5 Waterproof camera is a point-and-shoot camera with a large LCD screen, shockproof technology, and waterproof properties. It films and captures in high resolution ensuring that your memories are true to life. One charge can last you for 340 pictures or 50 minutes of footage in high definition.

The camera includes other features like a navigation system, temperature controls, immediate capture features, and even a Wi-Fi connection for sharing on the go. Not to mention you can capture up to 20 frames per second (fps) with its bright F2.0 lens.

Although the camera is shockproof, there have been claims that the LCD screen is not quite as durable. Additionally, since this is not an action camera, it doesn’t come with a protective case. Another downside is the 50 ft waterproof rating which is considered shallow when compared to the other top picks in this list.

Akaso Brave 4 Action Camera

If you’re looking for an action camera that offers value for money, the Akaso Brave 4 Action Camera is the way to go. It is affordable and produces reasonable quality products. Depending on the resolution, you can capture up to 60fps on this camera. Its anti-shake properties, 70 to 170 degrees viewing range, and 100 ft waterproof ratings are some of the features of this camera. You can also mount it on your helmets for a hands-free experience. It comes with an array of accessories like a case and straps and Wi-Fi mode for instant sharing.

That said, reviewers have claimed that the battery life and video sound and resolution are not up to par.

Campark ACT74 Action Backpacking Camera

The Campark ACT74 Action Camera is another affordable alternative that offers a 170-degree viewing angle with 30fps for 4k videos. The clear waterproof protective case is what gives this camera its 100 ft waterproof rating. It has a Wi-Fi remote that is compatible with both Android and iPhones. Additional batteries are also included.

However, reviewers have claimed that the footage does not have the high resolutions promised by the manufacturer.

Sony DSCWX220/B Digital Camera

The Sony DSCWX220 Digital Camera performs well even in low-lit environments as well as capturing at a distance. It records videos at 60fps and produces high-quality images and videos. Instead of an action camera, this is a point and shoot camera which explains the lack of a protective case. So. buyers should ensure they get one before beginning their backpacking adventures. It can operate in a range of 32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. Although no protective case is given, there are other accessories like wrist straps that come with the camera. It is also lightweight and has long battery life.

Although this camera outshines other cameras in low-lit environments, we can’t say the same for brightly lit places. Moreover, not much has been said about the waterproof ratings of this camera.

GoPro Hero 7

Last but not least, GoPro Hero 7 is a camera that is on the pricier side but offers value for money. That’s how good its features and quality are. It records videos in high resolution at 60fps. It has effective anti-shaking technology, HDR photos, live streaming features, and voice controls, among many other impressive features.

This camera also has automatic settings that make it easy for beginners and experts to use. It has a waterproof rating of 33ft and is extremely shock-proof. Probably the coolest features about this camera are the voice commands and the live streaming features.

Like the other cameras on our list, this camera has its downsides. The battery life is not quite long enough and the camera does overheat if used for too long.

Features for buyers to consider

The higher the megapixels of the camera, the better the resolution of the photos will be. Other important aspects of a good camera are battery life, brand, and shatter- and shock-proof properties. Of course, they should ideally match your budget and the location of your shooting.

If you’re planning on recording a normal video, then an fps of about 24 or 30 should do. But if you want to record something in slow motion, then you need a camera that can capture videos at a higher fps like the GoPro Hero 7 so that you can play it back at lower fps.

Ideally, for backpacking, a shock-proof, durable shell is recommended so that you can capture your adventures with peace of mind. The last thing you want is for your camera to chip when accidentally brushing it against a tree or dropping it from your hands. Waterproofing is also essential, especially for action cameras since you will probably be exposed to water bodies or wet weather conditions. You also want to look for a camera that is not bulky and lightweight so that it doesn’t drain your energy while carrying it around.

Conclusion

Ultimately, there are plenty of options on the market and it is up to you to decide on your needs and match them with the unique features of each camera. Hopefully, the list above has helped to give you an idea of some of the features in a backpacking camera that we should look out for.

If your camera is more a burden than a help, then you are probably choosing the wrong camera. A good camera should never limit you or weigh you down. Instead, it should be a portable tool that you can utilize to capture and cement those happy memories forever so that you never forget any one of them. Once you invest, all that’s left is to go out and enjoy the new adventures that will face you each day and capture them.