5 Backup and Recovery Software You Need to Have for Your Business

Backup and recovery tools such as Ottomatik and others help to keep your data secure in the event of a crisis. Natural calamities such as accidents and other occurrences can damage your devices and other properties. If you have backed up your data, it will be easy to resume operations because you will only have to retrieve it from the place where you would be storing it. Similarly, if hackers access your devices and destroy your data, you can continue operating if you have a backed-up copy of the data. There are many data backup and recovery software that you can use. Here is a brief description of some of the most common types.

1. Carbonite

Carbonite is one of the most common data backup and recovery software programs that are in frequent use. Primarily, this program has been designed for small businesses. If you do not have a lot of data to backup, you can rely on Carbonite to do the work for you correctly. One good thing about it is that it is very affordable for small enterprises. Given the need to save money on managing data, it may be a smart idea to use Carbonite to backup your data.

2. Acronis Backup and Recovery

Acronis Backup and Recovery is one of the best software programs that are on the market because of its capabilities. Primarily, this product has been made to protect users against the devastating effects of a ransomware attack. If you have Acronis as your backup and recovery solution provider, then you do not have to worry about such attacks. The program automatically retrieves data that may be lost in the face of such an attack.

3. Azure Backup

Azure Backup is a product of Microsoft Corporation. One important thing about it is that it gives users assorted options for storing the backed-up data. For example, you can keep the data on on-site machines or in the cloud. Many people prefer to use the individual servers of the service to store the backed-up data. If you keep your data on-site, then it means that you must be sure that the devices are secure always. Therefore, it is better to use the cloud-based service to store your backed-up data.

4. Mozy

Mozy is an easy-to-use and highly efficient data backup solution for individuals and small businesses. You can set it to back up your data at specific instances automatically. This setting is essential if you are continually making changes on your data and you would like the changes to be reflected in the backed-up copy of your data.

5. Barracuda Backup

It is easy to set up and use the Barracuda Backup software program. Moreover, once the software is up and running, you do not need to be tech-savvy to use it. It is straightforward to set it to automatically back up your data and keep the backed-up copy of your data updated if you make any changes on your original data.

In conclusion, these are five of the most common and useful data backup and recovery solutions that you can use. All these services have been made to automatically backup data. Moreover, the costs of using them vary and depend on the amount of data that you would like to back up.