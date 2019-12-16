Applying Technology to Business: What is Web Scraping?

If you haven’t heard of web scraping before then, you are not alone. This useful tool helps to give companies an edge over the competition, so it’s something you must learn about. Once you understand the basics of scraping and how you can use it to give you the advantage, you will wish you had started sooner. Let’s take a closer look at this tool and see how you can apply it to your business.

Basics of Web Scraping

Another popular term to describe this action is called data mining. In the most basic of terms, you mine websites for data about customers, products, and anything else you need to know about. To effectively collect big data, use a web scraping tool that decreases the time required, and provides key insights for enhancing decisions.

With a web scraper, you can capture information related to pricing, click-throughs, purchases, and so much more. With this information, your e-commerce business can also understand which products are performing at the given price points. As an example, if you wanted to determine how a business is performing across two e-commerce platforms, the scraper sends a query to the sites and collects the information. Then, the returned data comes to you in your preferred format, making it easy to read and analyze. There are countless ways that organizations, big or small, can use web scraping in everyday business.

Gain Customer Insight

One of the best ways to mine data is to gather insight into your customers’ behavior. When it comes to customer research, scraping is the most effective way to get the answers you need. Sure, you could take surveys, but there’s a big difference between what a customer says and what they feel and do.

The scraper isn’t as interested in what those customers have to say but focuses only on their actions. What you are left with is descriptive data about their interests from clicking behavior. With this information, you know exactly what they want, and you are ready to supply it. Because you will be able to adapt your products and services to meet their needs, you will quickly pull ahead of the competition.

Business Insights

You can also use web scrapping to gather more business intelligence and insights. If you wanted to collect data from industry-leading websites, you would spend countless hours combing through information. Instead, a web scraper quickly collects it all together, so you can focus more on running your business and making strategic decisions.

Having this data allows you to identify where you stand concerning the leaders. It also helps you to analyze what the other companies are offering and at what price point you need to be so you can remain competitive.

Once you have this intelligence, you can put a strategy into action. You get to choose which direction your business heads next as a result of what you have learned. Plus, you will be able to forecast the market and use those competitors as a benchmark in the future.

Monitoring Your Brand

Finally, you can use web scraping to monitor the health of your brand. Warren Buffet once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” With that in mind, managing your company reputation should be of the utmost importance to you.

By utilizing a web scraper, you can monitor social media sites and keep an eye on what is being said about your company. Not only will you be in-tune with the customer, but you can respond to anything negative immediately. As you address these complaints professionally, you also help to improve your overall standing in the marketplace.

Grow Faster with a Web Scraping Tool

The art of scraping is complicated and not always easy to figure out, especially if you don’t have a lot of technical expertise. Because there are a lot of roadblocks standing in your way, it’s often best to utilize a tool.

With the right software in place, you can gather information quicker than ever before. Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting blocked or blacklisted as a result of your actions. When done correctly, the advantages of mining are endless. Don’t sit on the sidelines anymore – begin your scraping journey today and see where it takes your business.