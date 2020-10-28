3 Affordable Tools to Boost Your Cybersecurity

In 2020, cybersecurity is one of the top concerns both businesses and individuals with an online presence must prioritize. Despite the evolution of online privacy and the tools to help improve it, there are still a plethora of threats to cybersecurity , including phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, and distributed-denial-of-service attacks (DDoS). As a result, strengthening one’s cybersecurity has never been more important.

If you’re an individual internet user or you’re running a small start-up, finances may be an issue. If your budget is a bit tight, you may be wondering what options you have to protect yourself from cyberattacks. Let’s take a look at three affordable tools you can use to boost your cybersecurity in 2020.

1. Free VPNs

A virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to improve your cybersecurity and safeguard yourself from potential online attacks. There are several ways VPNs can help provide added security, which highlights why you should be using them . They facilitate secure connections between two devices connected to the Internet, allow you to connect to data servers and centers remotely, and aid in encrypting and securing Internet connections while using untrusted networks. Fortunately, there are several free VPNs and low-cost VPNs you can install on your personal and/or work devices, making this tool easily accessible for any budget.

2. Advanced Passwords

When it comes to strengthening your cybersecurity, don’t underestimate the power of the basics. It may sound overly simplistic, but one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from data breaches or other forms of cyberattacks is to use more advanced passwords . Flimsy practices and policies around password requirements are one of the leading causes of hacks among technology companies. It doesn’t hurt that this practice is completely free to implement.

3. Antivirus Software Programs

Antivirus software helps to protect your computer by looking at the data traveling through the network to your devices, searching for known threats, monitoring the behavior of programs, and flagging any suspicious activity. These software programs can regularly scan for threats on a schedule you decide, so you can easily set it and forget it. These tools do the work for you by operating in the background; all you need to do is review the threats it flags and decide if you would like to remove certain programs or avoid certain websites.

There happen to be several free or inexpensive antivirus software programs, making this an affordable tool for any budget. Some of the best free antivirus software programs in 2020 include TotalAV, McAfee, and PCProtect.

Cybersecurity doesn’t have to tug at your purse strings; you can invest in tools that will boost your cybersecurity efforts without breaking the bank. Free VPNs, advanced passwords, and antivirus software programs are just a few examples of affordable tools you can use to improve your overall online privacy and safety. Once you invest in these tools, you’ll be provided with the peace of mind you deserve at a price you can afford.