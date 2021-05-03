6 Passtime Apps To Try This Weekend

Along with stress, depression, and anxiety, boredom is another one of those issues that so many people have to deal with! Technology is once again there to help us in our struggle, and we’ve made a list of six apps in this article that are very efficient at killing time.

Boredom can even be related to depression, and it’s described as the state of being restless and weary through lack of interest. We won’t lie to you and say that boredom is completely avoidable because it’s not. But the good news is that there are plenty of apps that can significantly reduce boredom, and here’s our list:

OpenTalk

The simple act of speaking to another human being is one of the best ways possible to overcome boredom. Just in case Omegle is not enough for you, the OpenTalk app is a great alternative! As the ongoing pandemic has forced many of us to remain indoors and separate from one another, apps like OpenTalk are ready to do the opposite: connect the world once again.

Bubble Wrap

Let’s admit: a lot of us have an obsession with popping bubbles! It’s fun, and it can cure both anxiety and boredom! Bubble Wrap is the app that lets you pop unlimited bubbles, and it even offers you different ways of doing so.

QuizUp

If you think you have what it takes to overcome some serious intellectual challenges, you can give QuizUp a try as well. The Trivia community is huge, and dealing with questions of general knowledge like history, geography, or chemistry is also a great way to defeat boredom. Of course, QuizUp is not actually for everybody, but it’s one of the top apps we could think of.

Crossy Road

As the name itself suggests, Crossy Road allows the player to choose the right time to crossroads filled with cars. It may sound simple, but there are a lot of obstacles in the way, especially when you’ll have to cross a railway bridge or a stormy river. Crossy Road is a free-to-play app, and it has some exciting features:

The gameplay is simple, pure, and innovative.

You can play on a big screen with Android TV.

You can collect over 150 characters that are retro-styled and pop art-inspired.

Dodge traffic in a candy wonderland using an Android Robot.

Omegle

Omegle is a great app for meeting new people, whether you wish to do it for romantic bondings or just friendship. This software will rapidly put you in contact with someone, and the search can be based on common interests or be completely random. You can choose to communicate through text or even video calls, and the rest is up to you if you want to exchange more personal info with the person! You might even try Chatrandom and Coomeet which is a great alternative to Omegle.

Perfect 365: One-Tap Makeover

The ‘Perfect 365: One-Tap Makeover’ app gives you the chance to see how you look with make-up without actually wearing make-up! You’ll simply have to upload a photo of your face and start putting your imagination to work! You can try numerous haircuts, and make-up looks without having to spend countless hours at a beauty salon. You can choose from over 20 make-up and beauty tools to customize your style: lipsticks, liners, shadows, and so on. There are also more than 200 pre-set Hotstyles, so there are so many options in this app! Over 100 million people are already using Perfect 365: One-Tap Makeover, and there are many more to come.

We must remember that boredom is also linked to control. When we feel that we don’t have control over something, we’ll usually end up feeling bored, frustrated, and restless.