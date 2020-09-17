5 Ways to Improve Your Business’s Cybersecurity In 2020

Without a doubt, one can say that the digital revolution has brought forth an unprecedented change regarding how we go about our daily lives. From smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and cars, there’s truly no limit to the impact digital tools have on our society—and it’s only going to grow from here on out.

Thankfully, this is a significant improvement for most of us. Digitalization hasn’t only made our lives more convenient and comfortable, but sometimes, safer in the process. Whether it be cloud data storage that keeps essential information secure or intelligent applications that track our health, technology proves itself to be a major benefit. But, much like anything else, there are fallbacks to experience, and it’s something businesses are all too familiar with.

Like the years before it, 2020 saw a boom in the online world and an uptick in cyber issues. The director of Sphere IT, a managed service provider in London, noted that “it is more important than ever for modern businesses to incorporate effective cybersecurity measures, else they risk falling victim to predatory schemes hatched by a new age of cybercriminals.” This may seem like a daunting threat for the business owner, but there is little to fear if you’ve taken the proper precautionary measures.

To equip your company with the security it needs, follow these five steps below.

Weigh the Risks of Faster Devices

Faster isn’t always better. The new decade saw the introduction of 5G services, which boast instant connection speeds that make for quicker devices—perfect for a business that requires lots of connections and large data volumes, right? Well, a faster connection doesn’t equate to improved security, and you could even be downgrading your protection should you trade your current internet service for a 5G one that is less secure. Consult with your managed service provider before making a switch to ensure it’s the right move.

Beware of Ransomware

Whether large or small, chances are your business has been threatened by ransomware at one point or another. Unfortunately, 2020 only saw this destructive method of cybercrime increase in number, effectively compromising vital data from thousands of online businesses. Luckily, there are more than a few ways to protect yourself. Finding a provider of managed IT services could be your first step, followed by the process of uploading your data into the cloud—and surrounding it with the most rigid security possible.

Watch What You Share

It’s no secret that social media and other online sites are bottomless pits of personal information. This kind of data exposure can prove to be incredibly dangerous for businesses, as there are far too many loopholes to be found in these digital mediums. Unfortunately, this is something that a managed service provider, IT department, or even cybercriminal themselves can’t always avoid. As such, be sure to examine what type of information you share online carefully. No matter what promises you’re told, it never remains personal for long.

Maintain Email Security

Emails are a widely used form of communication both in the business and personal sectors. While they provide a distinctive way of convenience, there is plenty of room for cybercriminals to inject some mischief into your business operations. There isn’t a single method they won’t use to compromise your information from phishing attacks to data corruption attempts. By contacting a provider of managed IT services with a specialization in email security, you can keep your correspondences safe for the long run.

Be Wary of Artificial Intelligence

Society likes to view artificial intelligence as the final word when it comes to comfort and security. Still, businesses need to weigh the pros and cons of incorporating these new digital tools. While having an ultra-intelligent computer do all of your security work for you might sound fantastic, keep in mind that cybercriminals will also pivot to meet new trends. If your business is contemplating using an AI service, take it up with your managed service provider or other IT expert to examine its track record beforehand, and pinpoint any potential risks.

Conclusion

Despite the risks involved, there’s never been a better time for businesses to move online. By seeking out a provider of managed IT services, regulating personal online behavior, and boosting current security measures, you can enjoy the benefits of going digital without the drawbacks.