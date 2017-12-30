5 Tips For Boosting Your Instagram Audience

Instagram gained a lot of fame from being just another social media app to becoming one of the most important and biggest social media platforms. One of the reasons for Instagram being famous is that it is being widely used for content marketing. Instagram has over 800 million active monthly users who share around 40 billion pictures per day.

All of this just sounds great, isn’t it? If you also have an Instagram account and you want to gain more followers, you need to follow these steps that will ensure you gain more followers on Instagram. Applying these five easy yet amazing Instagram tricks will not only help you gain more followers on your page, but these steps will also make your profile look attractive and will get your more audience.

Create And Promote A Dedicated Hashtag:

That’s right you have created a unique Hashtag for your company but how would you promote it? You can always use cross-promotions to boost up your ads, e.g., advertising your Hashtag on billboards, TV, radio, etc. You might have seen companies doing this already, and it works. You need to have a unique Hashtag for your company or campaign and to advertise it on other platforms like the newspaper; other social media sites will help your cause. Always remember to be creative when you are making a Hashtag.

Get involved in Popular Hashtag Trends:

“Go with the follow” is what I would recommend to you guys. Always get involved in the hot trends of hashtags. This way your post will appear on the search and people will start following your account. It’s a great way of gaining organic Instagram followers.

Develop Your Style:

You might have seen some really good-looking profiles on the Instagram. The reason is being different than the others! If you want your Instagram account to stand out and you want people to like it, then you have to make sure you try your best to make it look unique. Uploading pictures taken with the high-end cameras and edited in the best way would help to get your profile look great to the audience. Remember that Instagram is all about pictures so if you want to make a difference, make sure you upload the best stuff at the right time.

Get Local:

Always know what is happening in your surroundings and try to participate in that. E.g., if there’s an event going to happen in your surrounding, you can use the Hashtags and post stuff about it so that you can get noticed by the masses that are around you.

Take Care of the Tags:

Always be sure that the right people have tagged you and there are no useless pictures in your account that you don’t want to be seen. You can also control by asking your permission on the tagged images. You can also hide/remove tagged photos from your profile if you think they are irrelevant. These tags can be helping too, e.g., if you have a brand and your satisfied customers tags you in his post, this can work well as a customer feedback.