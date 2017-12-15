5 reasons to play videos games

Most people think that playing video games is unhealthy and a waste of time. That’s not entirely true. Though your friends will find it funny when you talk about playing games like happy wheels unblocked, developing a gaming habit could actually be beneficial to your health than you’d ever know. Here are five key reasons why you should actually spend some time to play video games:

1. It helps lower stress levels

There is a satisfaction that comes with expressing your rage. This is exactly what every round of playing a video game allows you to do. Studies show that people who play video games, particularly violent ones tend to be in better moods and more calm compared to those who don’t play. So, if you need to release some steam, immerse yourself in a video game that allows you to release those negative feelings of anger. Doing so will not only enable to be in control of your mood, but it will also leave you less stressed.

2. It improves your productivity

For people who enjoy listening to something in the background, a soundtrack from their favorite video game can help them work better without distractions. Playing those unique soundtracks from the video games you love will not just make you happy but will also bring back memories of the hard to earn achievements that you were able to unlock. Those reminders of the fun you had gaming make the brain to release the dopamine hormone that makes you feel good and happy. When this happiness spills over to your work, your productivity, speed, and accuracy go up.

3. It improves your ability to read

If you are generally a person, who does not like to read, playing a video game might spike your interest in books. Video games are especially helpful for people who find it difficult to focus their attention on one thing because they require you to spend quality time with them. Even better, video games have been found to have a notable impact on people who have dyslexia. A study undertaken by a team of researchers remarked a significant improvement in the reading ability of kids who played 12-hour action-packed video games improved significantly.

4. It enables your brain to flex

Each time you play a video game you exercise your brain. Playing video games on a regular basis makes your brain more adaptable and flexible. Video games that require players to invest some memory power and strategy tend to improve their ability to become accurate and do things fast, aspects that require some level of brain flexibility.

5. It teaches you different things

Each moment you spend in the unique world of video games, you learn different things by applying varying rules and experiencing unusual methods of teaching. Each video game you play requires you to apply various strategies and follow different processes and rules. All this exposes you to learning new tricks and techniques, and your learning curve keeps growing.