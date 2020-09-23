Get Ready for 4k Video: Things are Looking Brighter

Remember how excited everybody was when high-definition came to our home theater systems? We raved about the clarity, the depth of color, the incredible realism. Every TV had to be HD compatible, or it was yesterday’s news.

Now, HD is yesterday’s new too. Because 4K video has come, and it blows HD out of the water.

4K isn’t exactly as new as it sounds. Canadian entrepreneur Evan Kosiner created Bulb TV way back in 2013, becoming the first provider of 4K video-on-demand (VOD) and linear channel content to North American satellite and cable companies. Since then, the content was mostly educational, and demand for 4K content has hit the mainstream in a big way. Youtube and Vimeo have been streaming 4k since 2010 and 2014, respectively. The aptly named Naughty America launched the first streaming service of adult videos as far back as January 2014.

For the tech-savvy among us, it breaks down into pixels. In theaters, 4K presents the viewer with 4,096 x 2,160 pixels and an astounding 3,840 x 2,160 pixels in televisions and monitors. Compare that with the relatively puny 1,920 x 1,080 pixels you get with 1080p HD or even the 1,280 x 720 pixels you get with 720p HD.

With resolution four times that of HD (1080p), 4K is the new revolution in video quality, and it’s easy to see why. And with so much content being streamed onto smaller devices, those extra pixels make all the difference.

Bigger files require more bandwidth for streaming; that’s a fact we all have to live with. You’ll need a bandwidth of between10 and 20 Mbps to stream video at the 4K adaptive bit rate. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll need 25 Mbps or more to stream their 4K content.

You’ll also need a 4k TV or computer monitor. Luckily, since the tech geniuses behind 4K have been working at it since it was announced in 2016, current industry standards are ready for the 4K revolution.

The internet has been adapting to 4K for some time. Released back in June of 2013, popular web browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Google Chrome support VP9, Google’s codec for streaming 4k at half the bandwidth.

4K TVs and monitors also upscale lower resolution images, such as 1080p HD, to make the most of your current content. (But don’t count HD out quite yet. There’s also Ultra HD, requiring a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel minimum resolution, but also includes resolutions up to 8K.)

And for new 4K content, viewers may choose to download rather than stream their favorite movies, videos, and podcasts. Downloading allows view access to the media anytime, even when offline. Downloading is as easy as coping any link from any browser and then clicking the app’s ‘Paste Link.’ Presto, you’re done! While there are several good HD and 4K downloaders, the best ones should do more than downloading the bigger videos and accommodate the necessary bandwidths. The optimal downloader should work for HD quality, too, as there’s still a great of it out there. It should be able to download subtitles quicky and easily. And since so much content is downloaded from Youtube, the perfect 4K downloader should not only be able to download your Youtube subscriptions but complete playlists.

One leading 4k video downloader can easily do all this and more with a few simple clicks. The app offers new and cutting-edge options such as quickly adding or removing subtitles in over fifty languages, automatically downloading new videos from favorite channels, and more! Videos can be downloaded in HD 1080 & 720p, and in 4K or 8K resolution for HD TV, iPhone, iPad, Samsung, and other popular devices.

What’s more, this fantastic downloader supports all the major video sites. Users can easily save audio and video from YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, Flickr, SoundCloud, Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, Likee, and DailyMotion. Download streams from YouTube Gaming and Twitch are also supported. Private Youtube content can be downloaded, as well as 3D video and 360-degree video. An in-app proxy setup allows the user to download regionally blocked content, and a smart mode feature applies preferable settings to future downloads quicky and easily.

Most download converters these days offer free software and a subscription for the downloading service.

And you can count on 4K to become even more popular and widespread as 5G is finally launched. Featuring speeds up to an amazing100 gigabits per second, 5G is said to be up to 100 times faster than our current standard, 4G. And as 5G becomes the standard, so will 4K, Ultra HD, and other formerly too big content for standard bandwidth.

Get ready for the wave of 4K cameras. The world’s leading manufacturers are already making professional and consumer level cameras for 4K raw output. Samsung is featuring 4K cameras in some of their phones, a trend that’s certain to continue.

4K and 8k respectively, are the next innovation in our content-centered cyber world. And as technology improves, the tech-savvy consumer and the layperson are well-advised not to fall behind. Start to see your world as being just a bit brighter, a bit clearer, and a whole lot faster. That’s the boon of the information age, that’s the promise of 4K video.